Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 December 2021

Rishabh Pant is the fastest Indian wicket keeper

Rishabh Pant has become the fastest wicket-keeper of India to reach 100 dismissals in the longest format of the match. He has also broken the former skipper MS Dhoni’s record of reaching 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game. Pant achieved the feat on the 3rd day of the ongoing first Test match against South Africa.

ICC World Test Championships Points Table 2021-2023

In ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023 Australia has been ranked at the top by thrashing England by an innings in the third Ashes Test. In the Points-table, Sri Lanka is ranked second with 24 points, while Pakistan is ranked third with 36 points. India has been ranked 4th on the ICC World Test Championship Points Table.

Alia Bhatt announced as PETA India Person of 2021

PETA India has named Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as its 2021 Person of the Year. Bhatt has been celebrated for her work to support an animal-friendly fashion industry and for her advocacy for dogs and cats in need. She also has been actively involved in launching animal welfare activities.

PM Modi to launch projects in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Modi will visit Uttarakhand to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 development projects that are worth over Rs. 17,500 crores. The projects in the state will cover the sectors that range from the road, irrigation, housing, industry, health infrastructure, sanitation to drinking water supply among others.

Corbevax vaccine gets approval for booster dose

DGCI has given its approval to Hyderabad-based pharma company Biological E to conduct phase 3 trials of ‘Corbevax’, its COVID-19 vaccine, as a booster dose. Hyderabad-based Biological E has also become the second company after Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials for a booster dose.