Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 7 July 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped down as leader of Britain's Conservative party. His resignation has paved the way for the selection of a UK new Prime Minister. This comes after a wave of resignations from top ministers and close aides of Johnson.

Brad Pitt recently claimed that he thinks that he has a rare face blindness disorder called prosopagnosia. It is a disorder in which one cannot recognise people's faces or features. Pitt had first spoken about the possibility of having prosopagnosia face blindness in 2013. The 58-year-old actor is yet to be formally diagnosed with the disease.

The Indian President nominated four new members to the Rajya Sabha on July 6, 2022 including PT Usha, Veerendra Heggade, KV Vijayendra Prasad and Ilaiyaraaja. PT Usha is the only woman out of the four new nominated members. She expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Scientists have discovered three never-seen-before subatomic particles at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). They made the discovery while working to unlock the building blocks of the universe. The Large Hadron Collider is a giant and complex machine that was built to study particles that are known to be the smallest building blocks of the universe. The machine discovered the elusive ‘God particle' or Higgs Boson in 2012.

Scientists have discovered another ozone hole, which is seven times larger than the one over Antarctica. The ozone hole was discovered above the tropics, the area between the tropic of Cancer and the tropic of Capricorn. It has reportedly been there for over 30 years.