Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 8 July 2022

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe passed tragically at the age of 67 years after he was shot at while addressing a campaign event in Nara city near Kyoto on July 8, 2022. Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan. He had first become the Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 and stepped down suddenly in 2007. He returned to the post in 2012 and served till 2020, when he stepped down again citing health reasons.

PM Narendra Modi announced one-day national mourning on July 9th after the tragic passing of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was shot during a campaign event. The former Japanese PM had collapsed after being shot in the chest and showed no vital signs and was said to have undergone "cardiopulmonary arrest'.

According to researchers, there might be no life in the sulphur-rich clouds of Venus, as there are no signs of microbes eating or excreting, essentially shutting down speculations that it may harbour any kind of extraterrestrial life. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications by three scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

The G20 foreign ministers meeting began in Bali on July 8th with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in attendance. Indonesia, which is the host country, directly addressed the war in Ukraine at the opening of the Group of 20 meeting. Russian FM walked out of the meeting after the western powers criticised Russia.

Rohit Sharma has become the first captain in the history of cricket to win 13 successive T20s. He achieved the feat when India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I, taking 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series on July 7, 2022.