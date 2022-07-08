Current Affairs in Short: 8 July 2022
India lose to New Zealand in Women's Hockey World Cup 2-22
- The Indian women's hockey team went down 3-4 despite a spirited performance against New Zealand in their Pool B match.
- Despite finishing third in their Pool B, India is still in contention for a spot in the quarter-finals.
- India will face the side that finishes second in Pool C in the crossover match on July 10th for a place in the last eight.
Kapil Dev to be the guest of honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022
- Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has been invited to be the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2022 (IFFM).
- He will be attending the festival to celebrate Kabir Khan's directorial film '83', which traces the journey of the Indian team-led by Kapil Dev that won the 1983 World Cup.
- The film festival will be held both in-person and virtually in the Melbourne from August 12-20, 2022. It was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. In 2019, the festival was hosted by the likes of Tabu, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, Vijay Sethupathi, Zoya Akhtar among others.
India to observe one-day national mourning on July 9
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who tragically died after being shot during a campaign event at Nara city in Kyoto.
- Shinzo Abe collapsed after being shot in the chest and was bleeding when he was rushed to the hospital. He showed no vital signs and was said to have undergone "cardiopulmonary arrest'.
- The Japanese Police have arrested the suspected shooter and confiscated the gun. The shooter is reportedly a 41-year-old resident of Nara City.
PV Sindhu crashes out of Malaysia Masters 2022
- Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the Malaysia Masters 2022 after losing in the quarterfinals to Tai Tzu-ying on July 8, 2022.
- PV Sindhu lost the first game 13-21 within 14 minutes itself but she fought back and played aggressively to claim the second match 21-12.
- Though she started the decider well and was in the game even at the break but started losing her hold on the match after the break and lost 12-21.
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov walked out of G20 meeting
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly stormed out of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Bali, Indonesia on July 8, 2022 after western powers critised Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
- The US and its allies condemned Russia's assault ahead of the meeting before Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks.
- Both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian FM Sergei Lavrov were present when the day-long talks began. The meeting began with the host Indonesia itself bringing up the war in Ukraine, saying that it must end through negotiations.
- Lavrov walked out of a morning session as German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticised Russia over its invasion. He also left the afternoon session before the virtual address of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He was also not present during Blinken's address.
