Travellers must take China-made COVID-19 vaccine to get Chinese visa

The Chinese Embassy in India has announced that it will start issuing visas to those travellers who have taken a Chinese-made Coronavirus vaccine and possess the certificate of the vaccination.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy stated that it will facilitate measures for people who plan to travel to China in order to resume their work, carry on their employment contracts, or do some other relevant work.

However, for the Indian travellers the criteria will be an issue as the Coronavirus vaccines made by China will not be available in India.

Apart from India, such notices have been put up by the Chinese embassies in 19 countries including Pakistan, South Korea, Australia, Greece, Nigeria, Israel, Italy, Indonesia, and Norway.

Travellers to take Chinese-made Coronavirus vaccine:

According to the official statement, for the purpose of resuming people-to-people exchanges in an orderly manner, from March 15, 2021, the Consulates in India and Chinese embassies will provide the people having taken the China-made COVID-19 vaccine and having the Certificates of Vaccination with some facilitating measures.

Conditions for travelling to China:

• People and their family members who will be going to China to continue their employment contracts, work resumption, or other important activities will be allowed to submit their Visa applications to the Consulates in India or the Chinese Embassy.

• The foreigners with valid APEC Business Travel Cards- ABTC will be able to apply for a business visa with a valid ABTC and an invitation letter from their counterpart in China through the Chinese VFS- Visa Application Service centre.

• Foreigners who will be flying from India to China will be required to present the Electronic Health Declaration for boarding the flight.