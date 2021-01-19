TRIFED and IFFDC sign MoU to promote livelihood generation of tribal people

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India- TRIFED and Indian Farm Forestry Development Co-Operative Ltd- IFFDC on January 18, 2021, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together for the livelihood generation of the tribal people.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director of TRIFED, Pravir Krishna, and Managing Director of IIFDC, S.P. Singh. While speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director of TRIFED stated that the organization has been working and actively exploring with like-minded organisations to continue the mission towards tribal empowerment.

As the nodal agency, TRIFED has been working for the empowerment of the tribals. It also focuses its efforts on finding new ways to improve the lives and livelihoods of the tribal people.

MoU signed between TRIFED and IFFDC: Key details

• The two organisations will partner with each other to organize training programmes for the tribal artisans in the field of business development and entrepreneurship skill.

• They will collaborate to identify and implement tribal development efforts and CSR initiatives.

• Other areas of collaboration have also been identified through which IFFDC had promoted SHGs/PFFCS/CBOs will be linked with TRIFED for the marketing and collection of MFPs/NTFPs.

• Indian Farm Forestry Development Co-Operative Ltd will also be assisting in promoting FPOs. It will be providing training to TRIFED promoted community organisations.

• The agreement between TRIFED and IFFDC will also include any form of activity that can be taken up for strengthening entrepreneurship development and tribal livelihoods.

TRIFED to work towards tribal empowerment:

The Managing Director of TRIFED stated the organization has been actively exploring the convergences with various similar organisations to continue its mission towards tribal empowerment.

He added that it is our pleasure to engage with an organisation such as IIFDC which undertook such meaningful work in the field of wasteland development and farm forestry. The organisations can collaborate, by pooling their strengths together and to undertake work that will boost the livelihoods and income of the tribal people.