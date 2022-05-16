Twin Aeronomy Mission: ISRO plans mission to capture effects of space weather events on Earth's atmosphere

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has planned a twin aeronomy mission to capture the effects of space weather events on the Earth's atmosphere. The space weather is governed by the eruptive phenomena from the Sun, which severely the ionosphere-thermosphere system and the perturbation percolates to the lower altitudes depending on the intensity of the events.

This mission was discussed at the National meeting on Aeronomy research, which was organised by ISRO on May 10, 2022to discuss the importance and prospect of space-based in-situ observation of the Earth’s upper atmosphere to study the space-weather effects. The theme of the meeting was ‘Science of Near-Earth Space & Applications’.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several government ministries, academicians and scientists from several reputed academic institutions.

Aeronomy means the physics and chemistry of the Earth's upper atmosphere, which is directly impacted by the effects of space weather events.

ISRO's Twin Aeronomy Mission: Key Highlights

ISRO's mission will aim to capture the latitudinal and longitudinal effects of space weather events on the Earth's upper atmosphere.

ISRO's Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatawdekar informed that the twin Aeronomy mission (DISHA-H&L mission) conceptualised by ISRO will comprise two satellites.

-One at high inclination orbit (DISHA-H)

- Second at low inclination orbit (DISHA-L)

The two satellites will simultaneously orbit the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 km.

DISHA is an acronym for 'Disturbed and Quiet time Ionosphere-Thermosphere systems at High Altitudes'.

The twin satellites with identical scientific instruments will capture the latitudinal and longitudinal effects of the space weather events on the Earth's upper atmosphere.

Significance

ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasised the necessity of bringing out the societal benefit of the proposed DISHA H&L mission and said that it will provide valuable scientific insight into the effect of space weather events on Earth's upper atmosphere, which will help in the modelling of the ionosphere-thermosphere system in terms of its response to the space weather events.

According to ISRO, the mission will eventually lead to better planning for the protection of the space and ground-based assets.

