UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away- Who will succeed him?

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at the age of 73 on May 13, 2022. Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan was serving as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. He was the country's second president, succeeding his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in November 2004.

Emirates News Agency said, "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE."

Sheikh Khalifa has been credited with helping to bring the UAE to global prominence and leading the country through turbulent times during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that UAE will observe a forty-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, and suspend work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days.

Sheikh Kahlifa

Sheikh Kahlifa had succeeded his father and UAE’s founder Sheikh Zayed in 2004. He suffered a stroke a decade later and since then he has been largely out of public sight.

Sheikh Khalifa has rarely been seen in official photos or at public events for years. He had stopped involving his himself in day-to-day affairs.

The world’s tallest tower in the UAE’s emirate of Dubai, Burj Khalifa, is named after the late ruler.

Who will succeed Sheikh Kahlifa?

Sheikh Kahlifa is likely to be replaced by his brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, who is seen as the UAE's de facto ruler. There has been immediate announcement about the successor.