UN releases 45 million dollars to prevent Afghanistan’s healthcare system from collapsing

The United Nations has announced the release of USD 45 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund of the UN to help prevent the healthcare system of Afghanistan from collapsing.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths informed that he is releasing USD 45 million to keep the healthcare facilities in Afghanistan operating through the end of 2021.

He further added that the United Nations stands with Afghans. Afghanistan went into a severe crisis after the terrorist militant group Taliban took over the country leading to the blockage of international humanitarian aids to the war-torn country.

We cannot allow Afghanistan’s healthcare delivery system to collapse.



I’m releasing $45 m from @UNCERF to keep healthcare facilities operating through the end of 2021.



Together with @WHO @UNICEF & NGOs, we stand by the Afghan people. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) September 22, 2021

Afghanistan running out of essential supplies: UN

Martin Griffiths in an official statement warned that the medicines, fuel, and medical supplies have been running out in Afghanistan.

He further said that the cold chains are compromised and the essential health workers in the country are not getting paid.

While releasing the emergency funds for Afghanistan, Griffith said that allowing the health system in Afghanistan to collapse will be disastrous as people will be denied access to primary health care such as trauma care and emergency caesarian section.

The funds by the UN will go to the United Nations’ health and children’s agencies which will allow them with the help of partner NGOs to keep the hospitals, necessary health facilities, and COVID-19 centres operating until the end of 2021.

WHO Chief visits Kabul:

The Chief of World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been visiting Kabul and has also met Taliban leaders and the patients and the hospital workers informing that Afghanistan’s health system is on the brink of collapse.

In a statement, the WHO Chief said that unless urgent action is taken, Afghanistan faces an imminent humanitarian catastrophe. The country plunged into a crisis after Taliban swept into power complicating the aid deliveries and leaving health facilities understaffed.

Taliban names UN envoy

In a bid to gain international recognition, Taliban announced their UN ambassador. The militant organisation has named Doha-based spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as their UN envoy.

Taliban leaders also asked to address the ongoing UN General Assembly. The request was made by the Foreign Minister of Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi in a letter sent to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.