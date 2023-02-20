JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

UNICEF India Appoints Actor Ayushmann Khurrana as National Ambassador for Child Rights

The Bollywood celebrity Ayushmann Khurrana has been selected as the national ambassador of the social welfare agency, UNICEF India. He was made UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate in September 2020 and since then he has worked visionarily for the required cause. Know what shaped him as an emerging voice of the nation. 

Ayushmann Khurrana assumes the role of UNICEF’s National Ambassador
Ayushmann Khurrana assumes the role of UNICEF’s National Ambassador

Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF’s strong voice

On February 18, 2023, UNICEF India made an official announcement of the appointment of the National award-winning film star Ayushmann Khurrana as a National Ambassador. The actor collaborates with UNICEF in order to support ensuring the rights of each and every child to survive, thrive, and be protected. His role is also to encourage their voice and agency in necessary decisions that are related to them.

At the appointment ceremony, he was bestowed with the honour and position of ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his gratitude at the event stating that this acknowledgement will further advance his advocacy for children’s rights. In the role of the National Ambassador of UNICEF India, he will bring forth his strong voice for the overall well-being of all children. He is passionate about giving an effective contribution to the issues facing children and adolescents in India. 

 

 

Celebrity Advocacy at UNICEF

The film ‘Dream Girl’ fame actor Ayushmann Khurrana added that as the Celebrity Advocate of the United Nations Children;’s Fund (UNICEF), he has had several interactions with deprived children.

He also has made his presence in the cause by speaking up on varied areas such as internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, as well as gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, he promises to raise a strong voice for children’s rights, especially for the most susceptible ones and will stand in supporting solutions for various targeted problems that affect them the most.

Strong Voice for Children's Rights

The actor Ayushmann Khurrana was greatly welcomed as the National Ambassador for children’s rights. At this event, Cynthia McCaffrey as UNICEF India Representative conveyed her regards to him and said, “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador. Ayushmann’s strong commitment over the last two years as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate has helped amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children.”

She also expressed that he is one of India’s biggest movie stars and the organisation is already excited that he will be using that powerful voice to abide by the goals of supporting children, and challenging derogatory social norms and gender stereotypes. Moreover, his voice matches UNICEF’s work and ethos both in its sensitivity and passion. Now that the organisation has him as their envoy, it looks forward to working with him on the most critical issues of contemporary times and stopping violence, mental well-being, and gender equality and rights granted to every child. This step will be towards a better and bright future for the youth. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play