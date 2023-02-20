UNICEF India Appoints Actor Ayushmann Khurrana as National Ambassador for Child Rights

Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF’s strong voice

On February 18, 2023, UNICEF India made an official announcement of the appointment of the National award-winning film star Ayushmann Khurrana as a National Ambassador. The actor collaborates with UNICEF in order to support ensuring the rights of each and every child to survive, thrive, and be protected. His role is also to encourage their voice and agency in necessary decisions that are related to them.

At the appointment ceremony, he was bestowed with the honour and position of ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his gratitude at the event stating that this acknowledgement will further advance his advocacy for children’s rights. In the role of the National Ambassador of UNICEF India, he will bring forth his strong voice for the overall well-being of all children. He is passionate about giving an effective contribution to the issues facing children and adolescents in India.

UNICEF India is proud to announce @ayushmannk as our National Ambassador.



Ayushmann has previously supported #UNICEF as a Celebrity Advocate, raising awareness about ending violence against children.



We look forward to continuing this journey with you. — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) February 18, 2023

Celebrity Advocacy at UNICEF

The film ‘Dream Girl’ fame actor Ayushmann Khurrana added that as the Celebrity Advocate of the United Nations Children;’s Fund (UNICEF), he has had several interactions with deprived children.

He also has made his presence in the cause by speaking up on varied areas such as internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, as well as gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, he promises to raise a strong voice for children’s rights, especially for the most susceptible ones and will stand in supporting solutions for various targeted problems that affect them the most.

Strong Voice for Children's Rights

The actor Ayushmann Khurrana was greatly welcomed as the National Ambassador for children’s rights. At this event, Cynthia McCaffrey as UNICEF India Representative conveyed her regards to him and said, “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador. Ayushmann’s strong commitment over the last two years as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate has helped amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children.”

She also expressed that he is one of India’s biggest movie stars and the organisation is already excited that he will be using that powerful voice to abide by the goals of supporting children, and challenging derogatory social norms and gender stereotypes. Moreover, his voice matches UNICEF’s work and ethos both in its sensitivity and passion. Now that the organisation has him as their envoy, it looks forward to working with him on the most critical issues of contemporary times and stopping violence, mental well-being, and gender equality and rights granted to every child. This step will be towards a better and bright future for the youth.

An honor to be appointed as the @UNICEFIndia National Ambassador.

I’ve been closely associated with UNICEF for the past two years and look forward to advocating for the rights of every child across India. pic.twitter.com/GAZYTUK1zs — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 18, 2023