Union Budget 2022 Session: Check Date, Schedule and other key details

Budget session: The Union Budget 2022 will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022, at 11 am. The Budget session will start on January 31 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both the Houses of the Parliament and will be held in two parts.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in a statement that the Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 am. The Economic Survey before the Budget session, like every year, will be presented on January 31, 2022.

Check below the dates of the Budget Session, schedule, and other important details.

Union Budget session 2022: Dates and schedule

Budget Session 2022 Dates First half of Budget Session starts from January 31, 2022 First half of Budget Session concludes on February 11, 2022 Union Budget Presentation February 1, 2022 Second half of Budget Session starts from From March 14, 2022 Second half of Budget Session concludes on April 8, 2022

Union Budget 2022: When Economic Survey will be presented?

The Economic Survey will be presented by the Central Government on January 31, 2022. The Economic Survey is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and will be presented a day prior to the Budget.

The Economic Survey typically sets the context for the Union Budget and gives the preview of the trends of various sectors. The document prepared by the CEA also tracks the state of the economy in the past year and showcases the key challenges.

Budget Session: COVID-19 protocols to be followed amid Omicron scare

As India sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, it will be mandatory for the MPs as well as those entering the Parliament Building to carry a negative RT-PCR test report and the vaccination certificate.

A decision on whether the two houses will meet simultaneously or in separate shifts to ensure that not many people are present in the complex is yet to be taken.