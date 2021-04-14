Union Government approves stepping up of production of Remdesivir

Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases in the country, the Central Government on April 14, 2021, approved the ramping up the production of Remdesivir, an essential for the treatment of COVID-19.

The issue of availability of Remdesivir was reviewed by the Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya in a meeting with the existing manufacturers of the drug and other stakeholders on April 12 and 13.

The decision of increasing the supply and production and reducing the prices of Remdesivir was taken at the meeting.

Earlier on April 11, 2021, the Government had put an export ban on Remdesivir in order to increase the supply of the drug in the domestic market.

With the export ban, the supplies of approximately 4 lakh vials meant for export are now being diverted by the manufacturers for fulfilling the domestic demand.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has been continuously monitoring the availability of Remdesivir.

Increasing the domestic production of Remdesivir:

• Currently, the total installed capacity of the 7 manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month.

• The government has given the fast-track approval for the 7 additional sites with a production capacity of 10 lakh vials of Remdesivir per month to six manufacturers.

• The production of another 30 lakh vials of Remdesivir per month is also lined up.

• The steps will help in ramping up the production capacity for manufacturing to around 78 lakh vials per month.

Other key steps to ensure domestic supply of Remdesivir:

• The domestic manufacturers of Remdesivir have volunteered to reduce the price of the drug to less than Rs. 3,500 by the end of this week, in order to support PM Modi’s effort to fight COVID-19.

• The government has directed the manufacturers to give priority to fulfill the supplies at the hospital/institutional level.

• The Central Government and state authorities have been directed by the Drug Controller General of India to take immediate action on hoarding, black marketing, and overcharging of Remdesivir.