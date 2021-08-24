Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested by Maharashtra Police: Know why here

Union Minister Narayan Rane has formally been arrested by the Ratnagiri police in Maharashra for his slap remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Minister had approached the Bombay High Court earlier seeking protection from arrest, after two FIRs were filed against him over his remarks. He had also sought quashing of the FIRs.

Two FIRs were registered against Narayan Rane, one in Pune and the other one in Nashik, in connection with the Minister's remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray. The Nashik Cyber Police had registered an FIR against the Union Minister on Shiv Sena Nashik Chief's complaint.

The Police Commissioner then issued an order to arrest Narayan Rane and formed a team led by DCP Sanjay Barkund to arrest him. The team later detained the Minister amid large resistance from his supporters and took him to Sangameshwar police station in Ratnagiri.

As per reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Narayan Rane and assured him of all the help.

Maharashtra: Nashik Cyber police registered FIR on Shiv Sena Nashik Chief's complaint against Union Min Narayan Rane in connection with his statement against CM Thackeray. Police Commissioner issued an order to arrest Rane & formed a team led by DCP Sanjay Barkund to arrest him.

First Cabinet Minister to be arrested in 20 years Narayan Rane has become the first Union Minister to be arrested by the state police in 20 years after late Murasoli Maran & TR Baalu, who were dramatically arrested at midnight by Chennai Police in June 2001.

Shiv Sena workers show black flags

Shiv Sena workers staged a protest by showing black flags in Mumbai's Lalbaug against Union Minister Narayan Rane. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was also present at the spot, said "we are demonstrating against the union minister who earlier held the post of Maharashtra CM & has now disrespected the current CM and his position."

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was also present at the spot, said "we are demonstrating against the union minister who earlier held the post of Maharashtra CM & has now disrespected the current CM and his position."

We don't support Narayan Rane's statement: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "We don't support Narayan Rane's statement (against Uddhav Thackeray) but I, as an individual & the party stand with him. Sharijil Usmani abused Bharat Mata but no FIR was registered against him but you (state govt) filed FIR against Narayan Rane."

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

He added saying, "One can get angry for not remembering the Amrit Mahotsav year of India’s Independence, this is natural."