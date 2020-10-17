Study at Home
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lay foundation stones for 16 NH projects in Andhra Pradesh

The  Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed that the total length of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh before May 2014 was 4,193 km which has now increased to 6,860 km.

Oct 17, 2020 13:04 IST
The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 National Highways in Andhra Pradesh state on October 16, 2020.

The total length of the launched projects worth of Rs. 15,592 crores is 1,411 km. While adding that there has been an increase of 64% in National Highway length in the last 6 years, the union minister Nitin Gadkari informed that the total length of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh before May 2014 was 4,193 km which has now increased to 6,860 km.

Inaugurated Projects:

The projects that have been inaugurated by Mr. Gadkari include, 6-laning of Ranasthalam-Anandapuram section of NH-16 which is worth Rs. 1,470 crores.

4-laning of Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool section of NH-40 which is worth Rs. 2,075 crores.

Upgradation of the Eepurpalem-Ongole section which will be worth Rs. 574.19 crores.

Foundation laying projects:

6-lane bypass from 0.00 km (ChinnaAvutupalli) to 30.00 km (Gollapudi) which is a part of the Vijayawada Bypass Section of NH-16 worth Rs. 1,225 crores.

Improvement of 36 Nos of stretches on state roads which is under the CRPF scheme and worth Rs. 741.54 crores.

Bharatmala Pariyojana in Andhra Pradesh:

While inaugurating the projects, the Union Minister informed that 5,000 km of National Highways are being developed by the government as a part of the Bharatmala Pariyiojana in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, 400 km of port connectivity roads will also be developed under the Pariyojana.

The event was presided by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Union MoSs Gen (Retd) Dr. VK Singh and G Kishan Reddy, Members of Parliament, Ministers from the State, MLAs, and other senior officers from both Centre and state were also present.

