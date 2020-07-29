Unlock 3.0 Guidelines Issued: MHA allows gyms, yoga institutes to open; schools, bars, theatres to remain shut

Unlock 3.0 Guidelines Issued: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29, 2020. Under Unlock 3.0, more activities have been allowed to open in a phased manner in areas outside the containment zones such as gyms and yoga institutes. The schools, bars and theatres will, however, continue to remain shut.

The Unlock 3.0 guidelines will come into effect from August 1, 2020. The new guidelines have been issued on the basis of the feedback received from the states and Union Territories and after extensive consultations with the concerned central ministries and departments.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues #Unlock3 guidelines. Restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been removed. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/eTTJwWei0K — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

What will be allowed?

Yoga institutes/ Gyms: Under Unlock 3.0, the gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open from August 5, 2020. The Health Ministry will be issuing a standard operating procedure for the same while ensuring social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Independence Day celebrations: The Independence Day functions will be allowed while ensuring proper social distancing and adherence to other health protocols such as wearing of masks.

International Air Travel: International air travel of passengers will be permitted in limited manner under Vande Bharat Mission. There will be further opening up of international travel in a calibrated manner.

Movement of People: All restrictions on movement of people during night (Nigh curfew) will be removed. There will also be no restriction on inter-state or intra-state travel of people and goods.

What will remain closed?

Schools/ colleges: All schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

Metro: The metro rail will also remain closed under the new guidelines.

Entertainment activities: All entertainment parks, cinema halls, theatres, bars, swimming pools, auditoriums, assembly halls and other similar places will remain shut.

Social/ religious. academic/political/ sports congregations: All academic, political, religious, sports, social and cultural congregations will remain prohibited.

All activities besides these will be allowed outside containment zones.

Lockdown to continue in Containment Zones till August 31st

The lockdown will continue in the containment zones till August 31, 2020. The states/ UTs will be required to carefully demarcate the containment zones in the view of the spread of COVID-19 infection after taking in consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Only essential activities and services will be allowed within the containment zones. A strict perimeter control will be maintained within the containment zones. The containment zones will have to be notified by the district collectors and states/ UTs.

States/ UTs may prohibit activities outside Containment zones

The Health Ministry has allowed the states and union territories to prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones or impose restrictions as deemed necessary. No separate permission will be required for movement of people and goods within states.