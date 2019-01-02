The move fulfils the long-standing demand of seers to rename the city before the Ardh Kumbh Mela, which is scheduled to start in the city on January 15, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and will conclude on March 4 on Maha Shivaratri. The state’s governor has already given his approval on the matter.

The Union Government has approved the Uttar Pradesh state government’s proposal to rename 'Allahabad ' as 'Prayagraj' , almost a fortnight ahead of the 'Kumbh Mela'. The decision came more than two months after the state government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took the decision to rename the historic city as Prayagraj.

Why Akbar renamed Prayag as Allahabad?



The city of Allahabad was originally known as Prayag in ancient times. Between 1574 and 1583, the 16th-century Mughal emperor Akbar founded a fort near the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna, known as Sangam, as he was impressed with its strategic position.



In fact, Akbarnama states that, "For a long time [Akbar's] desire was to found a great city in the town of Piyag, where the rivers Ganges and Jamna join, which is regarded by the people of India with great reverence and which is a place of pilgrimage for the ascetics of the country and to build a choice fort there."



Hence, Akbar named the fort and its neighbourhood as Ilahabad, which meant the "Abode of God", inspired by the religion he had founded, Din-i-Illahi. In the later years, Akbar's grandson Shah Jahan renamed the entire city as Allahabad.



However, the area near the Sangam, which is the site of the Kumbh Mela, continued to be called Prayag.

Significance of the name Prayag The city's original name Prayag, which means a "place of offerings", comes from its position at the Sangam of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna and the mythical river, Saraswati. The place plays a central role in the Hindu scriptures. The city is also mentioned in the Veda as the location where Lord Brahma attended his first ritual sacrifice. It is also the site for historic Kumbh Mela, which is held once in every 12 years and it is also believed to be the same place where the drops of holy nectar fell. Why Prayagraj? UP CM Yogi Adityanath while explaining the reason behind keeping the name Prayagraj said, "the confluence of two rivers is a 'prayag' and in Allahabad, three rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet. Hence, it is the king of 'prayags'. That is why it is 'Prayagraj'.”

What critics say!



There have been mixed reactions to the rechristening with critics saying that there have been quite a few name changes over the past few years.



According to the opposition, when there is already an area called ‘Prayag’, there was no need to rename ‘Allahabad’ as ‘Prayagraj’.



The opposition claims that the change would diminish the importance that Allahabad had in the country’s freedom movement.



They also claim that the decision is an attempt to disturb and toy with the history of the nation and a political gimmick ahead of the Lok Sabha assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in 2019.

Other major name changes The Union Government has given consent to the renaming of at least 25 towns and villages across the country in the past one year. The ruling government of Uttar Pradesh had earlier changed the name of 'Mughalsarai Junction' to 'Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction'. The Government had also previously re-named 'Mughalsarai' as 'Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar' and 'Ardh Kumbh’ as ‘Kumbh’. A proposal has also been put forward by the UP state government to rename the state’s 'Faizabad district' as 'Ayodhya'. However, the proposal is yet to reach the centre. Further, a proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Bangla' is pending as the Ministry of External Affairs is understood to have expressed its reservation over the new name, as it sounds similar to Bangladesh. The Union Home Ministry considers the proposals of name change according to the existing guidelines in consultations with agencies concerned.

Background



In 2017, seers belonging to different akharas had met CM Yogi in Lucknow and had urged him to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj ahead of the 2019 Ardh Kumbh fair to be held in the holy city.



The Akhara Parishad in the meeting of Margdarshak Mandal had put forward the proposal to rename the city.

