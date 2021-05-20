UP Government to take responsibility of children orphaned due to COVID-19

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has announced that it will take responsibility for those children who lost both their parents during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that such children are an asset to the state and that the current government will take care of them and will also look after their education, health, and security.

The Chief Minister during a high-level review meeting instructed the Women and Child Development Ministry of Uttar Pradesh to prepare a comprehensive work plan for such children in the state.

Key Highlights:

• The Women and Child Development Directorate in the state have already asked for a list of such children from the District Magistrates.

• The Directorate has instructed the DMs and other responsible officers in the districts to provide such orphan children every kind of possible help under the different schemes of the state government.

• The officials will also conduct virtual meetings in this regard in all the divisions of the state.

• The State Child Protection Society, under Section 6 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, has been tasked to form shelters for the rehabilitation of such children and to coordinate with various agencies.

• So far, the Uttar Pradesh govt has identified 60 children across the state who have lost both parents to the pandemic. The government has also identified another 609 children, whose guardians or parents are affected by COVID-19 and the children need temporary care.

Task Force in UP districts to identify COVID-19 orphan children:

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (information) informed that UP CM has issued directions to form a Task Force in each district for identifying and adopting such children.

Till May 19, 2021, task forces have been constituted in 70 districts and meetings have also held in the majority of them to implement the scheme for COVID-19 orphans.

Task forces by the government will soon also be formed in Aurraiya, Firozabad, Hapur, Pilibhit, and Saharanpur.

Issue of illegal appeals on social media to adopt children:

Hekali Zhimoni, the Principal Secretary of the Child Development and Nutrition Department has raised an issue of illegal appeals on social media by people who are seeking to adopt children who have lost both the parents in the COVID-19 pandemic or putting up such children for adoption.

The Principal Secretary, while asking all the DMs to take cognizance of any story, report, or information on the children being put up for adoption or women being trafficked especially on social media, stated that the second wave is at its peak and is particularly impacting children and women.

She added that children are finding themselves in dangerous circumstances, especially those who lost both their parents and are staring at impoverishment. Unfortunately, the criminal elements have been trying to take advantage of the situation.