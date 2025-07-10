US Announces New Tariff Rates for 14 Countries; Check List Here

US President Donald Trump unveiled a list of nations that would be subject to increased taxes on their exports to the US, signaling the start of a new round of tariffs.

As reported by Associated Press, US President Donald Trump clarified that the increased tariff rates were based on trade imbalances and "common sense." However, this was not in line with his letter to Brazil.

New Tariff Rates Announced by US

Below is a summary of the new tariff rates issued by the US to countries like Japan, Malaysia, and others: