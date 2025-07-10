US Announces New Tariff Rates for 14 Countries; Check List Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 10, 2025, 18:09 IST

US President Donald Trump unveiled a list of nations that would be subject to increased taxes on their exports to the US, signaling the start of a new round of tariffs.

As reported by Associated Press, US President Donald Trump clarified that the increased tariff rates were based on trade imbalances and "common sense." However, this was not in line with his letter to Brazil.

New Tariff Rates Announced by US

Below is a summary of the new tariff rates issued by the US to countries like Japan, Malaysia, and others:

Country

Tariff Rate

Malaysia

25%

Kazakhstan

25%

Tunisia

25%

South Africa

30%

Laos

40%

Myanmar

40%

Indonesia

32%

Bangladesh

35%

Thailand

36%

Cambodia

36%

Bosnia and Herzegovina

30%

Serbia

35%

Japan

25%

South Korea

25%

New Tariff Starts from August 1

Trump said on Monday that he had written to a number of countries warning that higher import taxes would be imposed if new trade agreements are not achieved by August 1.

The first letters were sent to two nations, South Korea and Japan. Twelve additional nations, including South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Bosnia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, and Tunisia, received similar letters shortly after.

Trump’s Warning to these Nations

Trump cautioned these countries against imposing retaliatory tariffs in response. In the letters, he stated that the US would equal any rise in a country's tariffs by raising its own duties by the same amount.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said further letters would be dispatched to other nations in the days ahead.

The decision increases uncertainty for global markets, companies, and politicians, particularly because many are already coping with the consequences of soaring inflation, supply chain issues, and a faltering global economy.

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

