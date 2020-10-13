US calls for expansion of QUAD, says grouping not intended to be exclusive

The United States has called for expansion of QUAD, saying that like-minded countries and groupings must join hands to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. The call was made by US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun while addressing the India-US forum in New Delhi.

Biegun said that the grouping can be expanded to include other like-minded partners, who are also seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific. He highlighted that the Quad grouping can deepen cooperation with the 10-nation ASEAN bloc in Southeast Asia to defend the freedom of seas.

He also emphasised that the Quad nations can work together with ASEAN countries in areas including governance, health, environmental protection and transparent data sharing.

Quad not intended to be an exclusive grouping: US

• The US Deputy Secretary of State further stated that Quad is a partnership-driven by shared interests and not binding obligations and is not intended to be an exclusive grouping.

• He said that any nation seeking free and open Indo-Pacific, which is also willing to take steps to ensure that, should be welcome to work with the QUAD grouping.

Pleased to meet US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun. Useful exchange of views on world politics and regional issues. Appreciated the steady progress of our bilateral cooperation. Confident that our Strategic Partnership would continue to deepen. pic.twitter.com/PrnRMo90fC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 12, 2020

Stephen Biegun had arrived in New Delhi on October 12, 2020 for a three-day visit, primarily to finalise the groundwork for the third edition of two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US later this month. During the visit, the US Deputy Secretary of State and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held extensive talks on bilateral, regional and key global issues with a focus on the common vision of the two nations for the Indo-Pacific region.



Earlier on October 6, 2020, all the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping had met in Tokyo and agreed to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

What is QUAD Grouping?

• The QUAD grouping includes four nations- US, India, Australia and Japan. It was initiated in 2007 as a dialogue between the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US Vice President Dick Cheney, Australian Prime Minister John Howard and

• Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The forum, however, had ceased to exist after a change in governments in a few of the four QUAD nations.

• The QUAD grouping was revived after discussions between the leaders of the four-member nations on the sidelines of the 2017 ASEAN Summit. The four nations agreed to revive the quad alliance amid tensions in the South China Sea, caused due to China's increased territorial ambitions.