US govt formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO

President Donald Trump's government has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO). As per the United States officials, the country is breaking off ties with the global health body amid the pandemic.

The United States government had earlier accused WHO of siding with China on the virus outbreak, which had originated in the Chinese city Wuhan in late 2019. As per the US, WHO has misled the world which resulted in the death of over half a million people globally.

The US is the largest funder to the World Health Organisation and contributes over more than USD 450 million per annum, while China’s contribution to the global health body is about one-tenth to that of the US.

UN statement on US withdrawal:

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman of the UN Secretary-General stated that on July 6, 2020, United States has notified the Secretary-General of UN, in his capacity as a depositary of the 1946 constitution of WHO, of its withdrawal from WHO effective on July 6, 2021.

He added that the Secretary-General is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organisation (WHO) whether all the conditions for the withdrawal are met.

Can US reverse its decision?

As the United States has been part of the World Health Organisation (WHO) constitution since June 21, 1948. The participation of the US was accepted by the World Health Assembly with certain conditions set out by the United States from its eventual withdrawal from the body.

These declared conditions include giving one- year notice which means that the withdrawal will not go into effect till July 6, 2021. This raises the possibility that the decision by Trump administration can be reversed by a new government, if elected, after the presidential elections in November 2020.

Trump administration face domestic criticism:

On terminating US ties with WHO, Trump administration has been facing backlash from the senators and congressmen of the country.

Many have called the decision a bad policy which will not protect American lives and interests. Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the US, pulling out of the World’s leading body which is coordinating global health efforts, has been considered a chaotic decision.

Some other leaders have also pointed out that instead of withdrawing, remaining in WHO and exerting the leadership will help in boosting the international efforts to develop vaccines. Trump’s decision of deflecting blame onto the WHO will not reverse the administration’s mistakes or can undo the suffering that people of the country have endured.