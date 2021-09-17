US India Strategic Partnership Forum: India US have same goals towards climate change, says Power Minister

The Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, R K Singh on September 16, 2021, addressed the US India Strategic Partnership Forum and Industry leaders, in a virtual industry roundtable.

The Union Minister in his address apprised about the Indian Government’s priorities for the energy sector as the Ministry starts working on Prime Minister Modi’s vision of energy independence by 2047.

The Power Minister R K Singh noted that India and the US have similar goals and they share the same zeal towards the climate change issues. He added that both nations want to have a partnership that can be an inspiration for the rest of the world in the fight towards climate change.

The Hon’ble Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R K Singh, addressed the members of @USISPForum and industry leaders, in a Virtual Energy Industry Roundtable, today. pic.twitter.com/YFpTKH7aVM — Office of R.K. Singh (@OfficeOfRKSingh) September 16, 2021

Power Minister on India’s plans on renewable energy: Key details

• The Union Minister informed that India has set an ambitious target of 175 GW capacity of Renewable Energy by 2022 and 450 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030.

• India has reached 100 GW in the installed wind and solar capacity after adding Hydro capacity also, the total installed renewable capacity is now 146 MW.

• Further, 63 GW of renewable capacity is under construction which makes the country one of the fastest-growing economies in terms of renewable capacity addition.

• R K Singh, while talking about India’s vision on using Hydrogen as energy use, informed that the country will be conducting competitive bids for green hydrogen in the next 3-4 months in order to pave the road for the usage of hydrogen as a fuel.

Indian Government working on renewable storage capacity

• Highlighting the efforts of the Indian Government in encouraging storage capacity, the Union Minister said that to further support the integration of large renewable capacity, India has been working to increase its Pumped Hydro Storage Capacity.

• In the near future, the country will have bids to invite domestic and global manufacturers to develop battery storage in India on cards.

• He informed that India will soon have bids for 4000 MWhr BESS bids and will later take up to 12 GWhr projects in Ladakh.

Shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy

The Minister also noted that the world needs to come up with more electrolyzers, battery storage facilities, etc. in order to bring the economies of scale in technologies and make these commercially viable. Only then the countries will be able to truly shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

US India Strategic Partnership Forum

The forum is the only independent not-for-profit institution which is dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership.

US India Strategic Partnership Forum is the trusted partner for non-profit organizations, businesses, and the governments of the US and India.

The forum guides partnership between the two nations by providing a platform for all the stakeholders to come together in ways that will create more meaningful opportunities with the power to change the lives of the people in both countries.