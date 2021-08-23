US President Joe Biden hopes to conclude ‘heartbreaking’ evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31

The President of the United States on August 22, 2021, said that he hopes to complete the ‘heartbreaking’ evacuation from Afghanistan by the end of August but he warned of the potential terrorist attack against the crowded Kabul airport.

As the number of evacuees from war-torn Afghanistan steadily rose, Biden said that he has been aiming to complete the task by August 31 despite a volatile situation on the ground and the enormous logistical difficulties. The mentioned date is also agreed with the Taliban.

While speaking at the White House about the heartbreaking scenes at Kabul airport, where people can be seen trying to climb and running behind the US plane to leave the country, said that he hopes that we will not have to extend.

We are going to do everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who may be targeted for their association with the United States.



And let me be clear: any American that wants to come home, we will get you home. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2021

Joe Biden while acknowledging the scenes of Afghans crowding the Kabul airport in desperation to escape the militants said that this has to be accepted, given the situation.

He added that there is no way to evacuate this many people without any pain and loss and the heartbreaking images you see.

Why the US is keen on completing the mission in Afghanistan?

The US President, while underlining that why the US is keen on completing the mission in Afghanistan as soon as possible, warned that the Islamic State terrorists known as ISIS-K pose a constant threat.

The President said that the terrorists may seek to exploit the situation and it is still a dangerous operation.

We have almost 6,000 of America’s finest fighting at the Kabul airport.



They are putting their lives on the line in a dangerous place.



I talk to our commander there every day and I have made it clear: we will get them whatever they need to do the job. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2021

US civilian aircrafts join Afghanistan evacuation

In an effort to speed up the airlift, the US Government has ordered six airlines- Atlas, American airlines, Omni, Delta, United, and Hawaiian- to provide 18 passenger planes, supplementing an armada of Air Force Cargo Planes.

The invoked Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) order will increase the flow of the people once they get out of Afghanistan to US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates and are then flown to the third countries in a rapidly expanding global operation. The US Civilian airlines will not be required to fly Kabul itself.

Earlier, the US had informed that there were about 15,000 American citizens and about 50,000 Afghan allies who needed to be evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approx. 30,300 people on the military and coalition flights. As per the White House Official, since the end of July 2021, the US has relocated approx. 35,000 people.

Access to Kabul airport

As per Biden, around 15,000 Americans need to be removed from Afghanistan as the administration wants to get at least 50,000 Afghan allies and their family members out of war-torn Afghanistan.

There have been reports of Taliban intimidating and beating people trying to reach the airport, however, the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that Taliban militants have been largely American passport holders through safely.

Background:

President Biden’s comments on the horrific situation at Kabul airport came after the Taliban alleged that the US has failed to bring order at the Hamid Karai International Airport in Kabul.

Afghanistan entered a political crisis after Taliban militants took over. People have been trying to flee the country to escape the gruesome ruling by the terror militants.

The crisis in the country started after US President Joe Biden decided to withdraw the US troops from Afghanistan which were keeping the Taliban and other terror organisations in control.