US President orders Intelligence Report on COVID origins within 90 days

The President of the United States Joe Biden on May 26, 2021, ordered the US Intelligence Agencies to report to him in the next 3 months on whether the Coronavirus first emerged in China from an animal source or a laboratory accident.

According to an official statement released by the White House, the President said that the agencies must redouble their efforts to analyze and collect the information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion. The President directed that the agencies must report back to him in 90 days.

The announcement by the US Government can be seen in the light of the latest reports mentioning that the World Health organization is reconsidering the China lab origin theory of COVID-19 origin on the basis of the previously overlooked data. It indicates China’s evolving knowledge of the virus as well as the timings of its outbreak.

Shortly after taking office, I instructed our Intelligence Agencies to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus. Today, I’ve asked the Intelligence Community to redouble those efforts and send me a report in 90 days.



https://t.co/MVXudLeu8V — President Biden (@POTUS) May 26, 2021

US agencies split over two possibilities:

According to President Joe Biden, the US agencies are currently split over the two possible sources for the COVID-19 virus that swept the planet over the past year.

The virus has killed more than 3.4 million people- a figure which as per the experts is undoubtedly an underestimate.

The President informed that in March 2021 he had asked for a report on the origins of the Coronavirus, including ‘whether the virus emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory incident in China’.

He said that as of today, the Intelligence Community of the US has united around two likely scenarios but still has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question.

Biden’s order supports controversy over COVID-19 origin:

The latest orders by US President Joe Biden signals an escalation in the mounting controversy over how the COVID-19 virus first emerged- through the release of the Coronavirus from a highly secure research laboratory in Wuhan, China, or through an animal contact at a market in the same city.

What might be the answer, it will have an immense implication for both China, which has maintained that it is not responsible for the pandemic, and for the US politics, where the lab leak theory has been continuously used by the Republicans to attack Beijing.