Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya submits resignation to President

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind on September 8, 2021. This was informed by Governor's Secretary, BK Sant. As per reports, she is likely to contest upcoming Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections.

Baby Rani Maurya was appointed as the 7th Governor of Uttarakhand on August 21, 2018. She was sworn in during a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Uttarakhand on August 26th.

She had succeeded Krishan Kant Paul as Uttarkhand Governor. She became the only second woman to serve as the Governor of Uttarakhand, after Margaret Alva who had been the first in 2009.

About Baby Rani Maurya

•Baby Rani Maurya entered politics as a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in the early 1990s.

•She served as the first woman mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000. She also served as a member of the National Commission for Women from 2002 until 2005.

•She contested the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election from the Etmadpur seat on BJP ticket but narrowly lost to her Bahujan Samaj Party opponent, Narayan Singh Suman.

•She was made a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in July 2018.

•She was appointed as the seventh governor of Uttarakhand in August 2018.