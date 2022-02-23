Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passes away: Mamooty, Revathi, Prithviraj, CM Pinarayi Vijayan pay tribute

KPAC Lalitha passed away on February 22, 2022 in Kochi after battling a liver-related ailment for a long time. The veteran actor breathed her last just three days before her 74th birthday.

The veteran artist acted in more than 500 movies in a career spanning five decades.She performed a variety of roles, from playing the female protagonist to comedy roles to supporting cast. She also worked in many movies in Tamil as a character artist.

Mammootty, Revathy, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with many other personalities paid rich tributes to the late actor.

Mammootty took to his Twitter and shared a picture of the late star and penned a note in Malayalam that translates as: "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death."

Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known. 🙏💔#KPACLalitha pic.twitter.com/zAGeRr7rM0 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) February 22, 2022

#KPACLalitha was not just an icon of Malayalam cinema. She was also one of the faces of the progressive art movement that has fought the conservative forces in our society. Till her last breath, she stood firm by those values. Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SCOJq8PluB — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 23, 2022

Keerthy Suresh also extended her condolences to the family of KPAC Lalitha with a Twitter post, in she wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

My heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/nGqxO5tpGb — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 22, 2022

Revathy Asha Kelunni also took to her Instagram and wrote, "Lalitha Chechi - Thank you Chechi for the abundance of performances... you will live on for generations through them all. May your soul rest in peace."

