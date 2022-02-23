Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passes away: Mamooty, Revathi, Prithviraj, CM Pinarayi Vijayan pay tribute
KPAC Lalitha was born as Maheswari Amma in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha. The veteran actor had starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil.
KPAC Lalitha passed away on February 22, 2022 in Kochi after battling a liver-related ailment for a long time. The veteran actor breathed her last just three days before her 74th birthday.
The veteran artist acted in more than 500 movies in a career spanning five decades.She performed a variety of roles, from playing the female protagonist to comedy roles to supporting cast. She also worked in many movies in Tamil as a character artist.
Mammootty, Revathy, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with many other personalities paid rich tributes to the late actor.
Mammootty took to his Twitter and shared a picture of the late star and penned a note in Malayalam that translates as: "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death."
വളരെ വളരെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട ഒരാളെ എനിക്ക് നഷ്ടമായിരിക്കുന്നു , വിട്ടു പോകാത്ത ഓർമ്മകളോടെ ആദരപൂർവ്വം. pic.twitter.com/QqlyDmOEm5— Mammootty (@mammukka) February 22, 2022
Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known. 🙏💔#KPACLalitha pic.twitter.com/zAGeRr7rM0— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) February 22, 2022
#KPACLalitha was not just an icon of Malayalam cinema. She was also one of the faces of the progressive art movement that has fought the conservative forces in our society. Till her last breath, she stood firm by those values. Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SCOJq8PluB— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 23, 2022
Keerthy Suresh also extended her condolences to the family of KPAC Lalitha with a Twitter post, in she wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."
Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty.— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 22, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/nGqxO5tpGb
Revathy Asha Kelunni also took to her Instagram and wrote, "Lalitha Chechi - Thank you Chechi for the abundance of performances... you will live on for generations through them all. May your soul rest in peace."
KPAC Lalitha: Know her journey in acting
- KPAC Lalitha was born as Maheswari Amma in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha.
- The veteran actor had starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil.
- She also held the position of the Chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy for five years.
- The actor had joined K.P.A.C (Kerala People's Arts Club), a prominent drama troop in Kerala.She then took up the screen-name Lalitha and later when she started acting in movies and KPAC tag was later added to her name.
- KPAC Lalitha has won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards.
- She was also honoured with the national award for her role in 'Amaram' in 1999 and for 'Shantham' in 2000.
- She was married to the late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan. She is survived by a son and daughter.
- Her son Siddharth is a filmmaker and actor in Malayalam cinema and daughter is Sreekutty Bharathan.
