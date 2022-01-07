Vibrant Gujarat 2022: Gujarat Govt postpones Vibrant Gujarat Summit due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, 2022 has been postponed by the Gujarat state government due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The three-day was scheduled to be held between January 10-12 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Gujarat state government had been determined to organise the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on the scheduled date and had even sought relaxation from the centre in the 7-day quarantine rule for the international delegates travelling for the event from 'at-risk' countries. However, the state government decided to postpone the event considering the current Covid situation in the state and the country.

An official release from the Chief Minister's office read, "Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, after analysing the situation, has decided to postpone the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as of now, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron among people of the state."

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 Aim

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 is aimed at attracting investments in the state by bringing together business leaders, investors, CEOs of top companies, heads of states and officials from across India and the world. Delegates from over 27 countries were scheduled to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022. Over 17,000 individuals and 7,000 companies had registered for the summit.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who will be on a four-day visit to India starting on January 9, 2022, was also supposed to attend the Gujarat Global Summit. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel thanked the partnering countries and delegates and expressed hope that they would continue to show similar interest in the summit in the future.

A total of 39 MoUs were signed as a part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 3, 2022, including the ones to set up India's first lithium refinery and research centre for nanosatellites and initial pacts signed by educational institutions for research and training purposes. This was the 6th in the series of MoU signing events organised by the state government every Monday. The total number of MoUs signed so far have risen to 135.

Why has Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 been postponed?

The decision was taken after Gujarat reported 3,350 new Covid-19 cases, including 50 Omicron cases on January 5th. Just a day earlier, around five IAS officers including those organising the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 were found positive for COVID-19 while the government was preparing for the event.