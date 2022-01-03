Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Vinay Kumar Tripathi becomes new Chairman, CEO of Railway Board

Vinay Kumar Tripathi for the post of Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board. He has wide experience in railway management as well as administrations. In his distinguished career in the Indian Railways, Vinay Kumar Tripathi has successfully discharged the duties of the significant post of Electrical Department on the Northern, Central, and Western Railways.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 17:03 IST
Vinay Kumar Tripathi
Vinay Kumar Tripathi

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given approval to the appointment of Vinay Kumar Tripathi for the post of Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board, New Delhi. He is presently working as the General Manager, North Eastern Railway to the post of Chairman of Railway Board.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved a six-month extension of Vinay Kumar Tripathi, that is, up to December 2022. Vinay Kumar Tripathi has wide experience in railway management as well as administrations and he is also equally popular among the railway officers and staff.

Who is Vinay Kumar Tripathi?

Vinay Kumar Tripathi is from the 1983 Batch of Indian Railway Service of the Electrical Engineers (IRSEE). He did B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from Roorkee and joined the Indian Railways through the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) batch of 1983. Tripathi’s first posting was as an Electrical Engineer on the Northern Railway.

Vinay Kumar Tripathi: Career at the Indian Railways

In his distinguished career in the Indian Railways, Vinay Kumar Tripathi has successfully discharged the duties of the significant post of Electrical Department on the Northern, Central, and Western Railways.

Tripathi has also held key posts of the Divisional Railway Manager, North Central Railway, Allahabad, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Additional General Manager of the Western Railway, and the Additional Member/Traction in the Railway Board.

Achievements

1. Vinay Kumar Tripathi, while serving at the different positions in the Indian Railways, got opportunities to attend the higher management training programs in the United States of America and Switzerland.

2. Vinay Kumar Tripathi at the Indian Railways played a key role in the commissioning of state of art three-phase locomotives and their indigenization, which have now become the workhorse of the Indian Railways.

3. The North Eastern Railway, under Vinay Kumar Tripathi’s able guidance, won two Railway Board shields, one in sale management and the other one is in the running room category.

What is the role of Chairperson of the Railway Board?

The Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Indian Railway Board is the administrative head of the Indian Railways, which works under the overall control of the Indian Parliament through the Railway Ministry.

After India gained Independence, the post of the Chief Commissioner was abolished in 1951 and the senior-most functional member of the Indian Railways was appointed as the Chairman of the Board.

Full List of Chairmen Railway Board (2000-22)

S. No.

Name

Cadre

From

To

Duration (Months)
1.

VK Agrawal

IRSE

31.12.1997

31.08.2000

32

2.

Ashok Kumar

IRSME

01.09.2000

31.08.2001

12

3.

RN Malhotra

IRSE

31.08.2001

31.03.2002

7

4.

IIMS Rana

IRSE

01.04.2002

30.06.2003

15

5.

RK Singh

IRSE

30.06.2003

31.07.2005

24

6.

JP Batra

IRTS

01.08.2005

31.07.2007

24

7.

KC Jena

IRTS

31.08.2007

31.01.2009

17

8.

S S Khurana

IRSEE

02.02.2009

31.05.2010

16

9.

Vivek Sahai

IRTS

01.06.2010

30.06.2011

13

10.

Vinay Mittal

IRTS

01.07.2011

30.06.2013

24

11.

Arunendra Kumar

IRSME

30.06.2013

31.12.2014

18

12.

A.K.Mittal

IRSS

31.12.2014

23.08.2017

31

13.

Ashwani Lohani

IRSME

23.08.2017

31.12.2018

16

14.

Vinod Kumar Yadav

IRSEE

31.12.2018

31.12.2020

24

15.

Suneet Sharma

IRSME

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

12

16.

Vinay Kumar Tripathi

IRSEE

1.1.2022

Present

  

 

