Vinay Kumar Tripathi becomes new Chairman, CEO of Railway Board

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given approval to the appointment of Vinay Kumar Tripathi for the post of Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board, New Delhi. He is presently working as the General Manager, North Eastern Railway to the post of Chairman of Railway Board.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved a six-month extension of Vinay Kumar Tripathi, that is, up to December 2022. Vinay Kumar Tripathi has wide experience in railway management as well as administrations and he is also equally popular among the railway officers and staff.

Shri Vinay Kumar Tripathi takes over the charge of new Chairman & CEO of Railway Board.



He is a 1983 batch officer of Indian Railway service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE).



Shri Tripathi has wide experience of Railway management & administration. pic.twitter.com/PAWgDdl0p2 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 1, 2022

Who is Vinay Kumar Tripathi?

Vinay Kumar Tripathi is from the 1983 Batch of Indian Railway Service of the Electrical Engineers (IRSEE). He did B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from Roorkee and joined the Indian Railways through the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) batch of 1983. Tripathi’s first posting was as an Electrical Engineer on the Northern Railway.

Vinay Kumar Tripathi: Career at the Indian Railways

In his distinguished career in the Indian Railways, Vinay Kumar Tripathi has successfully discharged the duties of the significant post of Electrical Department on the Northern, Central, and Western Railways.

Tripathi has also held key posts of the Divisional Railway Manager, North Central Railway, Allahabad, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Additional General Manager of the Western Railway, and the Additional Member/Traction in the Railway Board.

Achievements

1. Vinay Kumar Tripathi, while serving at the different positions in the Indian Railways, got opportunities to attend the higher management training programs in the United States of America and Switzerland.

2. Vinay Kumar Tripathi at the Indian Railways played a key role in the commissioning of state of art three-phase locomotives and their indigenization, which have now become the workhorse of the Indian Railways.

3. The North Eastern Railway, under Vinay Kumar Tripathi’s able guidance, won two Railway Board shields, one in sale management and the other one is in the running room category.

What is the role of Chairperson of the Railway Board?

The Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Indian Railway Board is the administrative head of the Indian Railways, which works under the overall control of the Indian Parliament through the Railway Ministry.

After India gained Independence, the post of the Chief Commissioner was abolished in 1951 and the senior-most functional member of the Indian Railways was appointed as the Chairman of the Board.

Full List of Chairmen Railway Board (2000-22)