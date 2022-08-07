Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 1 August to 7 August 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as the World's Most Advanced 5G network, 49th Chief Justice of India, UNSC Meet on counterterrorism, among others.

1.When did the Earth break its shortest day record?

a)July 27th

b)July 28th

c)July 29th

d)July 30th

2.Who among the following won gold in 49kg weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2022?

a)Bindyarani Devi

b)Mirabai Chanu

c)Gururaja Poojary

d)Sanket Mahadev Sargar

3. Which telecom company is ready to roll out the World's Most Advanced 5G network across India?

a)Airtel

b)Vodafone

c)Adani

d)Reliance Jio

4.Which airline is bringing out a new policy, allowing pilots to fly after retirement?

a)Vistara

b)Jet Airways

c)Air India

d)Indigo

5.The US confirmed the killing of terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahri recently in a drone strike. He was the leader of which terror outfit?

a)Al-Qaeda

b)ISIS

c)JeM

d)LeT

6.In which state Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Projects?

Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh Karnataka Gujarat

7.Who will become the 49th Chief Justice of India?

a)Justice SK Kaul

b)Justice S Abdul Nazeer

c)Justice DY Chandrachud

d)Justice UU Lalit

8.Who won India's first-ever medal in high jump at Commonwealth Games 2022?

a)Dutee Chand

b)Hima Das

c)M Sreeshankar

d)Tejaswin Shankar

9.‘Danuri’ is the moon mission of which country?

Malaysia Japan South Korea Singapore

10.Which country will host UNSC Meet on counterterrorism in October 2022?

India United States China Russia

Answers

1.(c) July 29th

Earth broke its shortest day record on July 29, 2022, by completing its full rotation in a time that was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than the regular 24 hours time on July 29th. Noticeably, the Earth has been rotating faster than in earlier years. The Earth had recorded the shortest month in 2020 and July 19 of that year was recorded as the shortest day of all time. On July 19, 2020, the Earth completed its rotation in a time 1.47 milliseconds lesser than a standard 24-hour day.

2.(b) Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu won the first gold for India with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg weightlifting final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. Bindyarani Devi won silver medal in the women's 55 kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She lifted a total of 202 kilograms, 86 kilograms in the snatch round and registered a CWG record lift of 116 kilograms in the clean and jerk round, finishing with just 1 kilogram less than Nigeria's gold medalist Adijat Olarinoye.

3.(d) Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio, India's largest digital services provider, is ready to roll-out the world’s most advanced 5G Network to make India a global leader in Digital Connectivity and Digital Solutions. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications. The acquisition will enable Jio to build the world's most advanced 5G network and strengthen India's global leadership in wireless broadband connectivity.

4.(c) Air India

Air India has introduced a new policy, under which it will provide an extension of service to select pilots on a contract basis for a period of 5 years after retirement. This contract can be extended till they attain the age of 65 years. The Air India pilots currently retire at the age of 58. The company has decided to change its policy and extend the service of pilots even after retirement in line with the increase in the number of aircraft in its fleet in mind.

5.a) Al-Qaeda

US President Joe Biden confirmed recently that the United States had killed Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike carried over the weekend in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ayman al-Zawahri had taken over as the leader of al-Qaeda after Osama Bin Laden's death. Bin Laden was also killed in 2011 during a raid on his compound by US forces. Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a counter-terrorism operation led by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Afghanistan.

6. (d) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission worth more than Rs. 300 crores at Dharampur in Gujarat on August 5, 2022. While addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi noted that the initiatives by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in the field of rural healthcare have strengthened the vision of ‘Healthy India’.

7.(d) Justice UU Lalit

Justice Uday U Lalit is set to become the 49th Chief Justice of India. The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recommended Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor on August 4, 2022. The current Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is scheduled to retire on August 27, 2022. Justice UU Lalit will be the new Chief Justice of India for a short tenure of lesser than three months. He is scheduled to retire on November 8, 2022.

8.(d) Tejaswin Shankar

India's Tejaswin Shankar has created history by winning India's first-ever medal in high jump. He won the bronze medal in men's high jump final with a mark of 2.22m at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The 23-year-old also won India's first medal in athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022.

9.(c ) South Korea

South Korea launched its maiden spacecraft to the moon and joined the race with other countries. South Korean moon mission- Danuri is worth USD 180 million and is the country’s first step in lunar exploration. Danuri features a boxy, solar-powered satellite that has been designed to slide above 62 miles above the lunar surface. The scientists will collect the geologic and other data from the low polar orbit for at least a year.

10.(a) India

India will host the diplomats of the 15-nation UN Security Council in October 2022 for a special meeting on counter-terrorism. India is also halfway through the second year of its two-year term as an elected non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The current members of the Security Council are- Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, and the UAE, along with five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US.