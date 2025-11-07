Scientific name of frog: Frogs are one of the most widespread and diverse groups of animals on Earth, thriving in almost every environment from deserts to freezing forests. You might spot one near a pond and wonder, “What is the scientific name of frog?” It's a common question, but the answer isn't just one name!

In fact, according to a recent report, scientists have identified over 7,700 species of amphibians as of 2024, with frogs making up the majority. This huge variety means there are thousands of unique scientific names for frogs.

This article will clarify the high-level biological name of the frog, explore the different families of frog classifications, like that of the famous frog Rana tigrina.

What is the Scientific Name of Frog?

There is no single scientific name for the entire frog group. All frogs and toads are classified together under the scientific Order Anura. This is the highest biological grouping for all tailless amphibians.