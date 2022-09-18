Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 12 Sep to 18 Sep 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as the Asia Cup 2022 title, the G20 Leaders’ Summit, new Attorney General of India among others.

1. India’s longest rubber dam has been inaugurated in which state?

a) Bihar

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Jharkhand

2. Who has won Asia Cup 2022 title?

a) Pakistan

b) Bangladesh

c) India

d) Sri Lanka

3. India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in which year?

a) 2022

b) 2024

c) 2023

d) 2025

4. Who is set to be appointed as the new Attorney General of India?

a) Mukul Rohtagi

b) Harish Salve

c) Tushar Mehta

d) AB Rohtagi

5. Which bank has become the first in India to issue an Electronic Bank Guarantee?

a) ICICI Bank

b) HDFC Bank

c) Axis Bank

d) Yes Bank

6. As per the UN Report, how many people globally were living in Modern Slavery in 2021?

a) 50 million

b) 70 million

c) 80 million

d) 60 million

7. Who has become the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships?

a) Ritu Phogat

b) Babita Kumari

c) Vinesh Phogat

d) Geeta Phogat

8. Which of the tribe has been recently included in the Scheduled Tribes list of Uttar Pradesh?

a) Pathari

b) Gonds

c) Dhuri

d) Nayak

9. India’s first Lithium Cell Manufacturing plant is launched in which state of India?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Jharkhand

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Andhra Pradesh

10. Who will be the host of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022?

a) UAE

b) Qatar

c) Sri Lanka

d) India

Answers

1. (a) Bihar

The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar inaugurated the country’s longest rubber dam ‘Gayaji Dam’ on the Falgu River and a steel foot-over bridge for the convenience of the visitors who visit during Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to the ancestors. The rubber dam on the river, which is a vast stretch of sand dunes, it will draw more pilgrims and change the landscape.

2. (d) Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to lift their 6th Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium on September 11, 2022. By batting first, Sri Lanka posted 170 runs for the loss of six wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Chasing the target, Pakistan was all out on 147 runs in 20 overs with Mohammed Rizwan top scored with 55 runs.

3. (c) 2023

India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Year. The country will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The summit is expected to host over two hundred G20 meetings across the country.

4. (a) Mukul Rohtagi

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi is set to be appointed as the 14th Attorney General of India after KK Venugopal vacates the post. This will also be Mukul Rohtagi’s second tenure as an Attorney General of India. He served in the position for the first time between June 2014 and June 2017.

5. (b) HDFC bank

HDFC bank becomes the first bank in India to issue an Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) in partnership with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL). Electronic Bank Guarantee eliminates the physical documentation associated with a bank guarantee and it becomes available digitally to the beneficiary.

6. (a) 50 million

According to a report by the United Nations, around 50 million people globally were living in modern slavery in 2021. As per the report, the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increased risk of forced marriages in the countries such as Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, and Egypt.

7. (c) Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat has become the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships after winning the Bronze medal in the 53kg category. She defeated the reigning European champion Emma Malmgren of Sweden. This is Vinesh Phogat’s second Bronze Medal at the Championship. She had previously earned a position in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

8. (b) Gonds

The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the proposal of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the inclusion of Gonds along with its five sub-castes in the Bhadohi district of the state of Uttar Pradesh in the Scheduled Tribes list of Uttar Pradesh.

9. (d) Andhra Pradesh

The Government of India has launched the pre-production run of India’s first Lithium cell manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The facility has been set up with an outlay of Rs. 165 crores and is located in one of the two Electronics Manufacturing Clusters set up by Prime Minister Modi in 2015.

10. (d) India

FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be hosted by India between October 11 to 30, 2022. The 7th edition of the biennial youth tournament will be the first-ever FIFA Women’s competition to be hosted by India. The tournament has the potential of strengthening women’s football in the country.