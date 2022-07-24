Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 18 July to 24 July 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for National Flag Day, new GST rates, Niti Aayog's India Innovation Index 2022 and Henley Passport Index 2022 among others.

1.When is National Flag Day observed in India?

a)July 22nd

b)July 23rd

c)June 23rd

d)July 20th

2.How much percent GST will be levied on pre-packaged and labeled food items?

a)12 percent

b)18 percent

c)7 percent

d)5 percent

3.Which state has topped Niti Aayog's India Innovation Index 2022 among major states?

a)Haryana

b)Maharashtra

c)Telangana

d)Karnataka

4.Droupadi Murmu had served as the 9th Governor of which state between 2015 and 2021?

a)Odisha

b)Bihar

c)Telangana

d)Jharkhand

5.Indian Economy is expected to expand by how much in FY 2022-23, as per latest FICCI Survey?

a)7 percent

b)6 percent

c)6.8 percent

d)8.4 percent

6.What was India's rank on Henley Passport Index 2022?

a)67

b)80

c)87

d)104

7.Who has been elected as the new President of Sri Lanka?

a)Ranil Wickremesinghe

b)Dullas Alahapperuma

c)Anura Dissanayake

d)Sajith Premadasa

8.African Swine Fever has been reported in which southern Indian state?

a)Telangana

b)Karnataka

c)Kerala

d)Tamil Nadu

9. Which Indian Governor has been given additional charge of West Bengal?

a)B. D. Mishra

b)Satya Pal Malik

c)La. Ganesan

d)Kambhampati Hari Babu

10.The Asia Cup 2022 will be shifted to which nation from Sri Lanka?

a)Oman

b)South Africa

c)UAE

d)Australia

11. Who has won India's first-ever gold medal in men's skeet finals at ISSF World Cup?

a)Mairaj Ahmed Khan

b)Vijayveer Sidhu

c)Dhanush Srikanth

d)Saurabh Chaudhary

12.Which English cricketer has announced his retirement from ODI Cricket?

a)Jason Roy

b)Joe Root

c)Ben Stokes

d)Jos Buttler

Answers

1.(a) July 22nd

India celebrates National Flag Day on July 22nd to commemorate the adoption of the Indian tricolour. The Constituent Assembly had adopted the Tricolor in its present form on July 22, 1947. The Indian national flag was hoisted for the first time in Independent India by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Red Fort on August 16, 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to join the Har Ghar Tiranga movement and hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13 and August 15.

1.(d) 5 percent



The new GST rate for pre-packed, labeled food items including rice, wheat, atta, paneer, curd, jaggery, lassi, butter milk, labeled meat (except frozen) and fish has now been fixed at 5 percent. Dried makhana, puffed rice, meslin flour, labeled meat and fish will also attract 5 percent GST. All these items were exempted from GST tax earlier. However, loose, unbranded and unlabelled goods will continue to remain exempted from GST. The new GST rates came into effect from July 18, 2022.

1.(d) Karnataka

Karnataka has topped Niti Aayog's India Innovation Index 2022 among major states, while Telangana has been placed second and Haryana third. Maharashtra is ranked fourth, followed by Tamil Nadu at fifth place. The India Innovation Index, prepared by NITI Aayog, is a comprehensive tool for the evaluation and development of the country’s innovation ecosystem.

2.(d) Jharkhand

Droupadi Murmu had served as the 9th Governor of Jharkhand between 2015 and 2021. She had become India’s first woman tribal governor and the first female tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed as a governor of an Indian state. She also served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly twice from the Rairangpur constituency, representing the BJP.

6.(a) 7 percent

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) released its quarterly survey on July 20, 2022. The FICCI survey warns that the Ukraine war is likely to keep inflation high and dent consumer demand. The survey also slashed India's growth forecast to 7 percent in Fiscal Year 2022-2023, much slower that the previous estimate of 7.4 percent and RBI's projection of 7.2 percent.

3.(c) 87

India has been ranked 87th in the Henley Passport Index 2022 with visa-free access to 60 countries. This means that Indian Passport holders can visit 60 countries across the world without the requirement of visa. The Indian passport's value has though slipped from 85th position to 87th in the index. Japan has the world's most powerful passport with visa-free access to 193 nations, followed by Singapore and South Korea, whose passports will give the holders visa-free access to 192 nations, as per the Index.

4.(a) Ranil Wickremesinghe

The six-time Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new Sri Lankan President on July 20, 2022. He was elected as the new Sri Lankan President after receiving 134 votes, while his competitor SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Alahaperuma received 82 votes and National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake received three votes. Ranil Wickremesinghe had been sworn in as the interim President of Sri Lanka earlier on July 15 in place of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who submitted his resignation from the post.

7.(c) Kerala

African Swine Fever (ASF) was reported at a farm in the Wayanad district of Kerala. This was confirmed by the state's Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani on July 22, 2022. ASF is a highly communicable disease with no vaccine. It was earlier reported in the northeastern states of Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Sikkim. Uttarakhand also reported cases of African Swine fever in early July.

4.(c) La. Ganesan

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan has been given an additional charge of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made. This came after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 17, 2022. Jagdeep Dhankar has been fielded by the BJP-led NDA coalition as their Vice Presidential Candidate.

5.(c) UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed on July 21, 2022 that the Asia Cup 2022 will be shifted from Sri Lanka to the UAE. Ganguly informed that the Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rain during that time. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has decided to shift the tournament amid ongoing economic crisis in the country.

6.(a) Mairaj Ahmed Khan

Veteran Indian shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan created history on July 18, 2022 by winning India's first-ever ISSF World Cup gold medal in the men's skeet shooting final in Changwon, South Korea. The 46-year-old, the oldest member of India's shooting contingent, clinched gold by shooting 37 in the 40-shot final. He finished ahead of Korea's Minsu Kim (36) and Britain's Ben Llewellin (26), who won the silver and bronze respectively.

4.(c) Ben Stokes



Ben Stokes, England's all-rounder, announced his retirement from ODI cricket on July 18, 2022. The 31-year-old took to social media to make the shocking announcement. He said that the first ODI between England and South Africa in Durham will be his last match in the format. Ben Stokes was recently named captain of England's Test team. He said in his note that he will give everything he has to Test cricket and T20 format.