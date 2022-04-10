Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 4 April to 10 April 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as India's GDP growth projection, next Chief of Indian Army Staff, new COVID variant and Grammys 2022 among others.

1. Who among the following has entered the top 10 of Hurun Richest Self-Made Billionaires List 2022?

a) Falguni Nayyar

b) Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

c) Radha Vembu

d) Leena Tewari

2. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has projected how much GDP growth for FY23?

a) 7 percent

b) 7.2 percent

c) 8.5 percent

d) 7.8 percent

3. Who is set to become the next Chief of Indian Army Staff?

a) Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

b) Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi

c) Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal

d) Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita

4. The I&B Ministry blocked how many YouTube channels for spreading misinformation on April 5, 2022?

a) 22

b) 30

c) 35

d) 28

5. What is the name of the new COVID variant that has reportedly been detected in Mumbai?

a) XE

b) CE

c) XD

d) CX

6. Who won Grammys 2022 award for Best New Artist?

a) Olivia Rodrigo

b) Jon Batiste

c) Jazmine Sullivan

d) Doja Cat

7. Who won Grammys 2022 Award for Album of the Year?

a) Jon Batiste

b) Olivia Rodrigo

c) Doja Cat

d) Silk Sonic

8. Which state government is planning to implement Him Prahari Scheme in border areas?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Uttarakhand

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Assam

9. The World Health Organisation has suspended which vaccine's supply through UN agencies?

a) Covishield

b) Covaxin

c) Sputnik V

d) Abdala

10. Viktor Orban has registered a fourth consecutive win in which nation's general elections?

a) Armenia

b) Hungary

c) Sweden

d) Switzerland

11. Which private bank has announced a merger with India's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd?

a) HDFC

b) Axis

c) ICICI

d) IndusInd

12. Which nation won the ICC Women's World Cup Final 2022?

a) England

b) Australia

c) West Indies

d) South Africa

Answers

1. (a) Falguni Nayyar

Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayyar has acquired a place in the top 10 list of Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022. She is the newest entrant in the women billionaires list with a massive $7.6 billion wealth, debuting at number 10 on the list. Falguni Nayyar has also toppled Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon to become India’s richest self-made billionaire woman.

2. (b) 7.2 percent

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has projected India's real GDP growth to be 7.2% in the Fiscal Year 2022-23. The committee has voted to keep the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at 4 percent for the straight 11th time in a row. The CPI inflation is now projected at 5.7% in 2022-23, with 6.3 percent in Q1, 5.8% in Q2, 5.4% in Q3 and 5.1 percent in Q4.

3. (a) Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

Vice Chief of the Army Staff and Lieutenant General Manoj Pande is all set to become the Chief of the Indian Army Staff. The Lieutenant-General will succeed incumbent Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is due to retire by the end of April 2022.

4. (a) 22

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked 22 YouTube channels including 18 Indian and 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels on April 5, 2022 for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order. The Ministry has also blocked 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account and 1 news website.

5. (a) XE

India reported its first case of a new COVID-19 Omicron XE variant on April 6, 2022 after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that a 50-year-old woman with a travel history to South Africa may have been infected with the variant.

6. (a) Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo won Grammys 2022 Award for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour', St. Vincent won the Best Alternative Music award for "Daddy's Home". Questlove's documentary "Summer of Soul" won the award for Best Music Film.

7. (a) Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste won five Grammys at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony including Best Album of the Year for 'We Are'. He also won Grammys 2022 Award for Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

8. (b) Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament on April 5, 2022 and sought the Centre's cooperation in the smooth implementation of the Him Prahari scheme in areas bordering the state. The Him Prahari scheme is meant for ex-servicemen and youngsters and is aimed at stopping the migration of people from the state.

9. (b) Covaxin

The World Health Organisation suspended Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin's supply through UN agencies. WHO said that there will be an interruption of the supply of Covaxin due to the suspension of production for export. WHO also clarified that Covaxin is effective and no safety concerns exist

10. (b) Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban registered a fourth consecutive in the General Elections on April 3, 2022. As per preliminary results, Orban's Fidesz party was leading with 53.1 percent of the votes versus 35 percent for Marki-Zay's opposition alliance.

11. (a) HDFC

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank has announced a merger with the largest housing finance company in the country, HDFC Ltd to create a financial services conglomerate. This sets the stage for one of the biggest deals in the financial sector.

12. (b) Australia

Australia beat England by 71 runs to lift the ICC Women's World Cup 20212 trophy. This is the seventh World Cup title for the Australian women's cricket team. The Meg Lanning-led side had put up 356 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of 5 wickets while batting first and managed to get England all out for 285 runs despite Natalie Sciver's brave attempts to keep her side still in the game.