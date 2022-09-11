Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 5 Sep to 11 Sep 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as the fifth largest economy in the world, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and India’s first Bio-Village among others.

1. 36th National Games will be held in which state of India?

a) Gujarat

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) New Delhi

2. Which country has overtaken the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world?

a) Russia

b) India

c) South Korea

d) Italy

3. Who has developed India’s first nasal vaccine against COVID-19 that received DCGI approval?

a) Serum Institute of India

b) Bharat Biotech

c) GENoMiX

d) Bharat Pharma

4. Who has become the 56th Prime Minister of United Kingdom?

a) Liz Truss

b) Rishi Sunak

c) Priti Patel

d) Penny Mordaunt

5. The Government of India has decided to rename Rajpath as?

a) Kartavya Path

b) Ahimsa Path

c) Nyaya Path

d) Satya Path

6. India’s first Bio-Village has been set up in which state?

a) Arunachal Pradesh

b) Manipur

c) Tripura

d) Assam

7. E-daakhil portal is an initiative of which Central Ministry?

a) Ministry of Commerce and Industry

b) Ministry of Consumer Affairs

c) Ministry of Labour and Employment

d) Ministry of Finance

8. Which of the following Indian cities have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities?

a) Varanasi, Lucknow, Kochi

b) Surat, Mysuru, Kanchipuram

c) Warangal, Thrissur and Nilambur

d) Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune

9. Queen Elizabeth II of England passed away on September 8, 2022. Her reign lasted for how many years?

a) 70 years and 8 months

b) 70 years and 7 months

c) 70 years and 10 months

d) 70 years and 9 months

10. Who has been appointed as the next Chief of the United Nations Human Rights?

a) Achim Steiner

b) Melissa Flaming

c) Susan Akram

d) Volker Turk

Answers

1. (a) Gujarat

36th National Games will be organized between September 29 to October 12, 2022, in six cities in Gujarat namely Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot. The Government of India has also launched an official website for the National Games.

2. (b) India

India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, pushing the United Kingdom to the sixth spot. This is the second time that India has beaten the UK in terms of economy, with the first one being in 2019. India now trails behind the United States, China, Japan, and Germany in terms of economy.

3. (b) Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on September 6, 2022, got the emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. This will be India’s first nasal vaccine against Coronavirus. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed the vaccine a big boot to India’s fight against COVID.

4. (a) Liz Truss

Liz Truss became the new Prime Minister of the UK by winning an internal leadership contest of the ruling Conservative Party of Britain at a time when the country faces industrial unrest and a recession. Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak, the former Finance Minister to become the new PM. She has become the third woman Prime Minister of the country.

5. (a) Kartavya Path

Central Government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path ahead of its opening after redevelopment as part of Central Vista Avenue. The renaming of Rajpath, which is the Hindi Translation of Kingsway to Kartavya Path comes as part of the Central Government’s push to break away from the shackles of the colonial past.

6. (c) Tripura

Tripura Government has set up India’s 1st Bio-Village at Daspara village of the state. The concept of Bio Village 2.0 developed by the state government has been recognized as one of the best practices to attain sustainable development goals. The Daspara Bio-Village has been developed as a hamlet consisting of 64 families solely dependent on agriculture and fishery.

7. (b) Ministry of Consumer Affairs

E-dakhil portal was launched by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on September 7, 2020, for the online redressal of consumer grievances. The portal empowers the consumer and their advocates to file consumer complaints with the payment of requisite fees online from anywhere for the redressal of their complaints.

8. (c) Warangal, Thrissur and Nilambur

Three Indian Cities namely - Telangana’s Warangal, Kerala’s Thrissur & Nilambur have been inducted into the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities 2022 List. The Three Indian Cities were part of the 77 cities from 44 countries recently inducted into the UNESCO GNLC List.

9. (b) 70 years and 7 months

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of Britain passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96. She reigned for 70 years and 7 months to be exact, which is longer than any other monarch in British history. The previous record was held by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years, 7 months, and two days.

10. (d) Volker Turk

The United Nations on September 8, 2022, approved the Austrian Diplomat Volker Turk to be the new High Commissioner of UN Human Rights. He will replace Chilean President Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive and high-profile post. The 57-year-old Turk has spent most of his career within the UN system, with a particular focus on refugees.