Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 7 November to 13 November 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as Word of the Year 2022, ICC Player of the Month Award, and Mother Tongue Survey of India among others.

1. India’s first floating financial literacy camp was organized in which city?

a) Srinagar

b) Bhopal

c) Udaipur

d) Nainital

2. Which word has been declared as the ‘Word of the Year 2022 by Collins Dictionary’?

a) Pandemic

b) Lockdown

c) Permacrisis

d) Vaccine

3. Who has won the ICC Player of the Month Award for October 2022?

a) KL Rahul

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Rohit Sharma

d) Virat Kohli

4. What is the theme of India’s G20 Presidency in 2023?

a) One Earth One Family One Future

b) One World Sustainable World

c) Recover Together, Recover Stronger

d) Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development

5. Who has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India?

a) Aravind Kumar

b) P.V. Sanjay Kumar

c) Rituraj Awasthi

d) Arup Kumar Goswami

6. Mother Tongue Survey of India (MTSI) has been conducted by which Ministry?

a) Ministry of Home Affairs

b) Ministry of Culture

c) Ministry of Law and Justice

d) Ministry of Tribal Affairs

7. Who has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 2022?

a) Ramnaresh Sarwan

b) Daren Ganga

c) Shivnarine Chanderpaul

d) Ridley Jacobs

8. Which state has approved the proposal to engage retired Army veterans for training the State Police Personnel?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Assam

c) Meghalaya

d) Arunachal Pradesh

9. Which state has notified Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary?

a) Karnataka

b) Telangana

c) Andhra Pradesh

d) Tamil Nadu

10. Which country will host the Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023?

a) India

b) Turkey

c) China

d) South Korea

Answers

1.(a) Srinagar

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) conducted India’s first floating financial literacy camp in Dal Lake with an initiative called ‘Niveshak Didi’ to promote financial literacy ‘By the Women, For the Women’ in Srinagar. The Floating Financial Literacy Camp was conducted among the local residents around the world-famous Dal lake of Srinagar.

2.(c) Permacrisis

Permacrisis has been chosen as the Collin Dictionary’s Word of the Year 2022. The word describes the feeling of living through a period of war, inflation, and political instability. As per the heads of Collins Learning, the word sums up just how truly awful 2022 has been for so many people.

3.(d) Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has won the International Cricket Council Player of the Month Award for October 2022 for his tremendous performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli won the honor after being nominated for the new award for the first time in his career. The former Captain of the Indian Cricket team pipped the likes of Sikandar Raza and David Miller for the top prize.

4.(a) One Earth One Family One Future

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’. It is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. The theme affirms the value of all life- humans, animals, plant, and microorganisms- and their interconnectedness on Earth.

5.(c) Rituraj Awasthi

The Government of India announced the appointment of the retired high court chief justice Rituraj Awasthi as the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India. The Law Commission has been constituted for a period of three years. The role of the Law Commission is both advisory and critical of the Government’s policies.

6.(a) Ministry of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs has completed the Mother Tongue Survey of India (MTSI) with a field video of the country’s 576 languages. The MTSI surveys the mother tongues, which are returned consistently across two or more Census decades, and analyses their linguistic features. A web archive is also planned to be set up to preserve and analyze the original flavor of each indigenous mother tongue.

7.(c) Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 2022. The other two inductees are Charlotte Edwards and Abdul Qadir. Chanderpaul is one of the most recognizable figures in the history of West Indies Cricket. He made his debut at the age of 19 and began to excel against the opposition bowlers with an unorthodox batting technique.

8.(b) Assam

Assam Cabinet has given its approval to the proposal to engage the retired Army veterans for training the State Police Personnel. As per Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at least 34 retired Army personnel will be appointed by the state government to impart training to the state police personnel in battalions.

9.(d) Tamil Nadu

The Government of Tamil Nadu has declared an area in the reserve forests of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri as the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary. The Sanctuary will connect the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary of Tamil Nadu with the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in neighboring Karnataka, thereby forming a large, contiguous network of protected areas of wildlife.

10.(a) India

India has been named as the host country for the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship. An MoU was also signed between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The event will see a total prize pool of approx. 19.50 crores and the gold medallists will be awarded approx. Rs. 81 lakh.