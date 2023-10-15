Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 08 October to 15 October 2023

1. What is the name given to the operation launched to bring back Indians stranded in Israel?

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Cricket World Cup 2023, 'Operation Ajay', Hurun India Rich List 2023, Gangetic Dolphin and others.

2. Which player has made the record of most sixes in international cricket?

(d) Virat Kohli

3. Who has been nominated by World Athletics for this year's Athlete of the Year?

(a) Neeraj Chopra

(b) Seema Punia

(c) Hima Das

(d) Murali Srishankar

4. Who has taken charge as the National President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce?

(a) Anil Sinha

(b) Pankaj Bohra

(c) Rajeev Awasthi

(d) Deepak Kumar

5. Which state has recently declared the Gangetic dolphin as the state aquatic animal?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Rajasthan

(c) West Bengal

(d) Uttar Pradesh

6. The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of which new autonomous body?

(a) 'Mera Bharat, Mera Desh'

(b) 'Mera Yuva Bharat'

(c) 'Mera Gavn, Mera Desh'

(d) 'Yuva Desh'

7. In which state will the 37th National Games be organized?

(a) Bihar

(b) Assam

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Goa

8. Which team has made the record of the biggest run chase in the history of ODI World Cup?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) Australia

(d) Sri Lanka

9. What code name has Israel given to its ongoing fight against Hamas?

(a) Operation Gaza

(b) Operation Iron Man

(c) Operation Iron Sword

(d) Operation Attack

10. Who is the richest Indian according to Hurun India Rich List 2023?

(a) Gautam Adani

(b) Adar Poonawala

(c) Ratan Tata

(d) Mukesh Ambani

Answer:-

1. (d) 'Operation Ajay'

Under Operation 'Ajay', the Government of India has launched a campaign to bring Indian citizens trapped in Israel safely to India. 212 Indians have been brought safely from Israel in the first flight. It is noteworthy that many Indians are stranded there amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

2. (a) Rohit Sharma

In the World Cup 2023 match played against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Rohit broke the record of most sixes in international cricket. Along with this, he also made the record of most centuries in ODI World Cup history. Rohit has also become the joint fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup.

3. (a) Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics has nominated Neeraj Chopra for the Male Athlete of the Year award 2023. World Athletics has announced this by issuing a statement. Along with this, the voting process for the World Athletics Award 2023 has also started. Neeraj Chopra is an Olympic and World Championship gold medal winner.

4. (b) Pankaj Bohra

Pankaj Bohra, a chartered accountant from Ahmedabad, has assumed the charge of National President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). IACC has 27 partner organizations in the US, including 14 offices in India, which help promote bilateral trade and investment between India and the US. The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce was established in 1968.

5. (d) Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared the Gangetic Dolphin as the state aquatic animal. Its scientific name is Platanista gangetica. Ganga dolphin has been placed in the Endangered category in the IUCN Red List. In 2009, the Ganga dolphin was recognized as the National Aquatic Animal by the Government of India.

6. (b)‘Mera Yuva Bharat’

The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat), an autonomous body for youth development and youth-led development. This institution will prove helpful to the youth in realizing their dreams and building a developed India. It will be started and dedicated to the nation on 31st October, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

7. (d) Goa

This time the 37th National Games is being organized in Goa. Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said that the state is fully prepared to organize it. This time, 43 sports competitions will be organized in the 37th National Games. It will be organized from 26 October to 9 November. The last National Games were organized in Gujarat in which 33 sports were included. Players from all 28 states and 8 union territories of India will participate in it.

8. (b) Pakistan

In the 8th match of the World Cup 2023 being held in India, Pakistan has defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. With this, Pakistan also made the record of highest run chase in the World Cup. Sri Lanka made a huge score of 344/9 in 50 overs. In response to which Pakistan achieved this huge target by losing 4 wickets. Ireland holds the record for the second most successful run chase in the World Cup.

9. (c) Operation Iron Sword

Israel has named the ongoing fight against Hamas as Operation Iron Sword. Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that controls some areas of the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Strip is a 41 km (25 mi) long and 10 km wide area between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. About 2.3 million people live here, which is one of the highest population density areas in the world.

10. (d) Mukesh Ambani

According to Hurun India Rich List 2023, Mukesh Ambani has overtaken Gautam Adani to become the richest Indian. During this period, Mukesh Ambani's wealth has increased from ₹165,100 crore in 2014 to approximately ₹808,700 crore. Hurun India and 360 Wealth have recently released the 360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Adani is in second place with assets worth ₹474,800 crore.

Also read:

What is the highest team score so far in ICC Cricket World Cup?

What is the lowest team score so far in ICC ODI World Cup?

Who is the player who has scored most centuries in ICC ODI World Cup?