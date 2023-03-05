Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: 26 February to 04 March

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/IAS Exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day with ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including the Best Men’s Footballer Award, HTT-40 Aircraft, and Government Leadership Award 2023, among others.

1. What is India’s in the International IP Index released by the US Chambers of Commerce?

(a) 40

(b) 42

(c) 44

(d) 46

2. Which player has won the Best Men's Footballer award at the FIFA Football Awards 2022?

(a) Lionel Messi

(b) Karim Benzema

(c) Kylian Mbappe

(d) Emiliano Martinez

3. Who took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command?

(a) Dinesh K Tripathi

(b) Ajendra Bahadur Singh

(c) Satish Namdev Ghormade

(d) G. Ashok Kumar

4. Who has been honoured with the ‘Player of the Year Award’ by the Asian Chess Federation?

(a) Parimarjan Negi

(b) D Gukesh

(c) Krishnan Sasikiran

(d) Vidit Gujrathi

5. Who has been elected as the new President of Vietnam?

(a) Vo Van Thuong

(b) Nguyen Xuan Phuc

(c) Pham Minh Chinh

(d) Vuong Dinh Hue

6. In which state did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport?

(a) Assam

(b) Bihar

(c) Nagaland

(d) Karnataka

7. In which city is the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting being held?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Kolkata

(c) New Delhi

(d) Jaipur

8. Central Government approves the purchase of how many HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft?

(a) 50

(b) 60

(c) 70

(d) 80

9. Who has become the first woman legislator elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly?

(a) Azheto Zhimomi

(b) Kahuli Sema

(c) Hekani Jakhalu

(d) Sano Wamujo

10. Which country has been honoured with the Government Leadership Award 2023 by the GSM Association?

(a) India

(b) Singapore

(c) China

(d) Canada

Answers:

1. (b) 42

In the International IP Index (Intellectual Property Index), India has been allotted the 42nd rank among 55 major global economies as per the report published by the US Chambers of Commerce. It further reveals that India is on a path to significantly transform its economy through IP-driven innovation. The United States ranks first in this report, followed by the UK and France. The US Chambers of Commerce's annual report analyzes the protection of intellectual property rights in the world's 55 major economies. This index shows approximately 90% of the global GDP.

2. (a) Lionel Messi

At the Football Awards event by FIFA for the year 2022, World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi won the “Best Footballer Award” in the Men's Category. This event was being held in Qatar. Messi made his team the world champion and he also won the Golden Ball award in the World Cup Tournament. While the “Best FIFA Women's Player Award” has been given to Alexia Puteles, Emiliano Martinez bagged the “Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award”.

3. (a) Dinesh K Tripathi

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumes the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief in Western Naval Command and replaced Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh. Admiral Dinesh is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defense Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 1985. He served as the Director General of Operations between July 2020 to May 2021. Vice Admiral Tripathi has been honoured with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Navy Medal.

4. (b) D Gukesh

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh wins the ‘Player of the Year’ award from the Asian Chess Federation (ACF). Grandmaster D Gukesh got the gold medal with a score of 9/11 at the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Mahabalipuram in 2022. In March last year, Gukesh became only the sixth Indian to break the 2700 Elo-rating mark and the youngest grandmaster from the country to be rated above 2700. All India Chess Federation also won the 'Most Active Federation' award during the ACF Annual Summit.

5. (a) Vo Van Thuong

Vietnam's National Assembly announced Vo Van Thuong as the country's new President. He was nominated for this position by the ruling Communist Party. In January, his predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc submitted his resignation, whom the party accused of misconduct. Thuong becomes the youngest member of the party's Politburo, the top decision-making body. Vietnam is a country located in Southeast Asia and its capital is Hanoi.

6. (d) Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the inaugural ceremony of the green field Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. He laid the foundation stone for several other development projects in Belagavi. This lotus-shaped airport is built at a total cost of about Rs 450 crores borne by the government. Its passenger capacity is 300 passengers per hour. This airport is spread over 662.38 acres of land. The connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region are likely to improve through this airport facility.

7. (c) New Delhi

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) was conducted in New Delhi under the chairmanship of India. This two-day meeting was held from March 1 to March 2, 2023. At the meeting, there were attendees invited by India including representatives from across 40 countries, non-G20 members and multilateral organizations. The meeting is regarded as one of the most important meetings of the G-20. Many major issues including the Ukraine crisis were extensively discussed in this meeting.

8. (c) 70

The Central Government established the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and approved the purchase of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft with the aim of building the country's Air Defence capability. This deal is worth six thousand 828 crores. Under this project, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will supply aircraft for the next six years. These trainer aircraft provide good low-speed handling characteristics and are designed to improve training effectiveness. The Cabinet Committee on Security has also approved the acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships at a cost of Rs 3,108 crores.

9. (c) Hekani Jakhalu

Hekani Jakhalu of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) becomes the first woman legislator elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly of 60 members. Jakhalu has been announced as the winner of the Dimapur-III constituency in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly Elections. Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP was elected from the West Angami constituency. She is the second woman legislator elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. NDPP won 25 seats in this election.

10. (a) India

GSM Association (GSMA) applauded India for better progress in telecom policy and regulation as the nation has been honoured with the Government Leadership Award 2023. GSM (Global System For Mobile) is a global telecommunication network comprising more than 750 mobile operators and represents 400 companies. This annual award is given in order to recognize telecom reforms and enabling policies. GSM Association was set up in 1995.

