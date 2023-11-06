Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 30 October to 05 November 2023

1. With whom has the Election Commission signed an agreement to promote electoral literacy?

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Gujarat's first heritage train, international cruise liner 'Costa Serena', FIFA Men's World Cup 2034 and others.

2. Who inaugurated the domestic sailing of the first international cruise liner 'Costa Serena' in India?

(d) S Jai Shankar

3. Who is the bowler with the highest wicket taker in ODI World Cup history?

(a) Jasprit Bumrah

(b) Mohammed Shami

(c) Ravichandran Ashwin

(d) Ravindra Jadeja

4. Who won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023?

(a) Vijay Kumar

(b) Vaibhav Singh

(c) Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

(d) Saurabh Chaudhary

5. Which country will host the FIFA Men's World Cup 2034?

(a) Argentina

(b) Japan

(c) Germany

(d) Saudi Arabia

6. Who has been appointed as the new CEO and MD of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited?

(a) Alok Joshi

(b) Deepesh Nanda

(c) Deepak Kapoor

(d) Ajay Sinha

7. Which drone company has recently received certification from DGCA?

(a) Garuda Aerospace

(b) Paras Defense and Space Technologies

(c) Throttle Aerospace Systems

(d) Aero360

8. In which country is the world's first AI Safety Summit being organized?

(a) Britain

(b) France

(c) USA

(d) India

9. In which dictionary has the word 'Baseball' related to cricket been added recently?

(a) Oxford

(b) Collins

(c) Webster

(d) none of these

10. Who flagged off Gujarat's first heritage train?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Rajnath Singh

(d) Ratan Tata

Answer:-

1. (d) Ministry of Education

The Election Commission of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education to bring electoral literacy in schools across the country. Its objective is to include voter education and electoral literacy in the curriculum from classes 6th to 12th in all schools. Under the MoU, study material on electoral literacy will be included in NCERT school textbooks and state education boards will also be advised to follow the same.

2. (a) Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched the domestic sailing of 'Costa Serena', the first international cruise liner in India, in Mumbai. The target of 50 million cruise passengers in India by the year 2047 has also been discussed in the recently concluded Global Maritime India Summit 2023. Such cruise initiatives are part of 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

3. (b) Mohammed Shami

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has become the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cup history. In this matter, he has left behind former Indian bowlers Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, who had 44-44 wickets in their names. After that, the name of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes in this list, who has taken 33 wickets so far. If we talk about most wickets in World Cup history, then this record is in the name of former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath who has taken 71 wickets.

4. (c) Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

India's star shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar has won the gold medal in the men's 50 meter rifle 3P event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. The mixed trap team of Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Manisha Keer and Prithviraj Tondiman also won the gold medal. It is noteworthy that the Asian Shooting Championship 2023 is being organized in Changwon, Republic of Korea.

5. (d) Saudi Arabia

International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Gulf country Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup 2034. Earlier, Australia refused the bid for the 2034 FIFA Men's Football World Cup. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be organized in Morocco (Africa) and 2030 will be organized in Portugal and Spain (Europe).

6. (b) Deepesh Nanda

Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, has appointed Deepesh Nanda as the Chairman and CEO and MD of Tata Power's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) with effect from November 1. Presently the CEO and MD of Tata Power is Praveer Sinha.

7. (c) Throttle Aerospace Systems

RatanIndia Enterprises-owned drone company Throttle Aerospace Systems has received type-certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for manufacturing drones. Throttle Aerospace was the first company in India to receive a Drone License Certificate from DGCA and was eligible for the Product Linked Scheme of the Government of India.

8. (a) Britain

The world's first AI Safety Summit has started in the European country Britain, many countries including India, America, France, Singapore are participating in this conference. Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar is representing India at the two-day summit starting on November 1 in Buckinghamshire in southern England. This is the first time that such an AI Safety Summit is being organized.

9. (b) Collins

Recently the word 'Bazball' related to cricket has been included in the prestigious Collins Dictionary. This word is used to adopt an aggressive approach in the game of cricket. This term was first used by Andrew Miller. This word came into discussion when Brendon McCullum was made the captain of England's Test team.

10. (a) Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Gujarat's first heritage train, which will be run by an electric engine. The interior of this train has been made of wood. This train with three coaches will connect 'Ekta Nagar' or 'Kevadiya' to Ahmedabad. It is noteworthy that Sardar Vallabhai Patel's memorial 'Statue of Unity' is situated in Kevadiya itself.

