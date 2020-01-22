WEF 2020: Deepika Padukone wins WEF's Crystal Award 2020

Crystal Award 2020: Deepika Padukone was honoured with the Crystal Award 2020 at the 26th annual Crystal Award ceremony during the World Economic Forum’s opening session on January 20, 2020.

The popular Indian actress was awarded for playing a leading role in raising mental health awareness and her foundation Live Love Laugh. While receiving the award, the actress said that her love and hate relationship with the illness has taught her a lot such as to be patient, that you are not alone and most importantly that there is hope.

The winners of Crystal Awards 2020 include Deepika Padukone, artist Theaster Gates, choreographer Jin Xing and artist Lynette Wallworth. The awards were presented by Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, Hilde Schwab.

Crystal Awards 2020: Winners

1. Theaster Gates

The Chicago-based artist was awarded the Crystal Award 2020 for his leadership in creating sustainable communities. Gates creates works that focus on space theory, land development, sculpture, and performance. In 2010, he had established the Rebuild Foundation to transform communities through neighbourhood regeneration and development of educational and arts programming. He is a professor at the University of Chicago in the Department of Visual Arts and a distinguished visiting artist and director of artist initiatives at the Lunder Institute for American Art at Colby College.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was honoured with Crystal Award 2020 for her leadership in raising mental health awareness by going public with her own experience of tackling depression and anxiety. The Internationally acclaimed actor has acted in almost 30 feature films across different genres and won many awards for her performances. She was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014 and sought professional help to aid her recovery. She founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation in June 2015 to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety and depression. Depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world currently and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.

3. Jin Xing

China’s Jin Xing won the Crystal Award 2020 for her leadership in shaping inclusive cultural norms. The television personality is the first person in China to undergo public gender reassignment surgery. She was previously a male ballet dancer and an army colonel. She founded the award-winning Jin Xing Dance Theatre, which is China’s first independent dance company. Her TV shows attract more than 100 million viewers a week and create a space for discussion on China’s contemporary life.

4. Lynette Wallworth

Lynette Wallworth is an Australian artist who received the Crystal Award 2020 for her leadership in creating inclusive, immersive narratives and multi-media art about forgotten communities. She creates immersive video installations, virtual reality and film works, which reflect upon the connections between people and the natural world and explore the nature of resilience. She had previously won an Emmy Award for her virtual reality film Collisions, which was commissioned, premiered and executive-produced by the World Economic Forum. She is a member of WEF’s Global Future Council on Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Crystal Awards 2020

The Crystal Awards are conferred to honour the enduring contributions to society by exceptional artists. The 2020 crystal award winners are bridge-builders, who have been working to support people to connect with each other, reflect on the human condition and provide visions of the world that cut through short-term thinking.

All four winners have in their own way contributed to bringing about an inclusive and sustainable change in the world.