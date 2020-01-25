What is 6th Schedule of Indian Constitution? Tribal Affairs Ministry Proposes Tribal Status to Ladakh

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has recommended the Central Government to declare Ladakh as a tribal area under the 6th Schedule of Indian constitution. The Tribal Ministry has sent this proposal to the central government on January 24, 2020.

Four states of North East India got tribal status under the sixth schedule. They come under the Ministry of State Home Affairs. However, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram have been declared as tribal areas under the Fifth Schedule. These states come under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Proposal of Tribal Affairs Ministry

According to the report published on a government news portal, the Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide sixth schedule status to the Ladakh. It was said in the proposal that the Tribal Ministry will look after all requirements to enrich and preserve the legacy of Ladakh.

What is the 6th Schedule of Indian Constitution?

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution makes separate arrangements for the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. Article 244A was added to the constitution through the 22nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1969. It empowers Parliament to establish an autonomous State comprising certain tribal areas of Assam and for local Legislature or Council of Ministers or both can create.

It was passed by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. It provides the power of the enactment of autonomous district councils (ADCs) to protect the rights of tribal populations. ADCs are those bodies representing the district. These bodies have been given autonomy within the state assembly.

Benefits of Sixth Schedule

The people of Ladakh want to get tribal status so that people from other parts of the country do not come and settle there. It will also protect their demographic recognition. The sixth schedule will also protect the natives’ privilege on the land.

The Sixth Schedule grants considerable autonomy to tribal communities. The District Council and the Regional Council gets the real power to make laws. These bodies can sanction funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the costs of schemes for development, health care, education, roads and regulatory powers in the area.