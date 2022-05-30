What is Masked Aadhar? How to download Masked Aadhaar Card - Know Steps Here

Masked Aadhaar Download: The central government in an advisory on May 27, 2022 cautioned people against sharing a photocopy of their Aadhaar card with any organisation as it can be misused. Alternatively, the centre urged citizens to use a ‘Masked Aadhaar’ for such purposes to protect them from any kind of fraud. The centre later on May 29th advised the Aadhaar card holders to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers and withdrew its earlier press release in the view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release.

The masked aadhaar is a special version of Aadhaar card that was introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) last year to protect Aadhaar card holders from misuse by wrong people.

The masked Aadhaar allows the card holders to protect their personal information by only making the last four digits of their Aadhaar number visible.

#Aadhaar holders are advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

In view of possibility of misinterpretation the press release issued earlier stands withdrawn with immediate effect.https://t.co/ChmbVs8EjJ@GoI_MeitY @PIB_India — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 29, 2022

What is Masked Aadhaar?

In a masked Aadhaar only last four digits of the 12-digit Aadhaar number are visible. The first eight base numbers of the Aadhaar card are masked and written as 'XXXX-XXXX'. This prevents the person's personal details from being misused, as the entire Aadhaar number is not visible.

What is the difference between masked Aadhaar and regular Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a 12-digital identification number that is issued by UIDAI to an Indian resident. Masked Aadhaar is the same card but it allows the cardholder to hide the first eight numbers in the card and make only the last four visible.

The masked Aadhaar is nothing but an extra layer of protection on your Aadhaar card that masks the Aadhaar number in the downloaded e-version.

How to get a masked Aadhaar?

The masked Aadhaar can be downloaded from the official UIDAI portal.

How to download masked Aadhaar card?

Following are the steps to download masked Aadhaar card-

-Visit UIDAI's official website- https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

-Click on login and enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code and then click on ‘Send OTP’.

- You will get an OTP on your mobile number that is linked with Aadhaar, enter the OTP and click on Login.

-Go to services section and click on 'Download Aadhaar'.

-Go to review your review your demographics data section and select the option- 'Do want a masked Aadhaar'?

-Click on Proceed to Download

Masked Aadhaar Download Link- https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Is masked Aadhaar necessary?

Yes, masked Aadhaar is necessary to prevent any kind of fraud or misuse of personal information. The central government in a press release recently asked the citizens to only share copies of their masked Aadhaar card to prevent its misuse. The centre said, "Do not share photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisation as it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number."

Aadhaar card is asked by several private entities like the hotels to verify the identity of the guests. However, the centre has now issued an order saying unlicensed private entities are not allowed to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card.

Centre's Advisory on Aadhaar Card Use: Know Key Points

Do not share a photocopy of Aadhaar with any organisations because it can be misused.

Please use masked Aadhaar that displays only last 4 digits of the holder's Aadhaar number.

Avoid using public computer to download e-Aadhaar. Delete all downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from the computer in case you do so.

Only organisations that have a user license from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person.

Unlicensed private entities such as hotels and cinema halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offense under Aadhaar Act 2016.

If a private entity asks for your Aadhaar or seeks a photocopy of it, please verify that they have a valid user license from UIDAI.

