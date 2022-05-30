World No Tobacco Day Award 2022: Jharkhand to receive the honour for efforts in controlling tobacco consumption

World Health Organisation Awards 2022: Jharkhand has been selected for World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) Award-2022 by the World Health Organisation. The Indian State is being recognized by the global health body for its efforts in controlling tobacco consumption.

WHO Award for Tobacco Control will be received by the State Tobacco Control Cell of the Health Department on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day in Delhi on May 31, 2022.

Lalit Ranjan Pathak, Jharkhand’s nodal officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) said that WHO Award for Tobacco Control is a great achievement for Jharkhand, which was possible only because of the political and administrative support that the tobacco control cell has got in implementing the programme.

WHO Award for Tobacco Control: What is NTCP? When was it formed?

The National Tobacco Control Programme was launched in Jharkhand in 2012 when the tobacco prevalence rate in the state was 51.1 per cent, of which 48% were smokeless users.

The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) report published in 2018 said that the tobacco users in Jharkhand came down to 38.9 per cent, of which 35.4 per cent were smokeless users.

World Health Organisation Awards: Why Jharkhand is awarded WHO Award for Tobacco Control?

The National Tobacco Control Program in Jharkhand is behind the prestigious award which recognized the State Government’s efforts in controlling tobacco consumption. The reason for the reduction of tobacco in Jharkhand is the successful campaigns and reach-out helplines for those who planned on quitting tobacco.

Simultaneously, awareness and restrictions on the use of Tobacco such as the prohibition of smoking in public places and making it a punishable offense can also be credited for the reduction in tobacco consumption in Jharkhand.

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) Award 2022

Each region of the World Health Organisation will receive a maximum of six World No Tobacco Day Awards. Two of the awardees may also receive special recognition through the WHO Director-General Special Recognition Award.

The nominee of the award may be a group, an individual, or a government department, or ministry that made a significant contribution to the tobacco control.