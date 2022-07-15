What is YouTube Billion Views Club? Psy's Gangnam Style first video to cross Billion Views

YouTube Billion Views Club: YouTube’s Billion Views Club is an elite group comprising of videos that have cross a billion views. Only a handful of artists have managed to cross one billion views on YouTube since the launch the platform on February 14, 2005.

The first-ever video to cross one billion views of YouTube was South Korean rapper Psy's 'Gangnam Style' in 2012. It was followed by Justin Bieber's 'Baby' in 2015. The other popular artists who are a part of YouTube's billion views club include BTS, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Adele, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Wiz Khalifa, Bruno Mars, Shakira, Guns N' Roses and Ed Sheeran.

Since then, over 200 music videos have surpassed one billion views mark on YouTube. Baby Shark is currently the video with highest views on YouTube. The video surpassed 7 billion views on October 29, 2020 and overtook Despacito to become the most viewed video on YouTube on November 2, 2020.

Baby Shark surpassed 8 billion views on YouTube on February 23, 2021, becoming the first and only video so far to do so. Despacito is the second most watched video on YouTube with over six billion views, followed by Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' and Psy's 'Gangnam Style'.

YouTube to Honour Billion Views Club Members with Custom Logo

YouTube has announced that it will be honouring its billion views club members with a custom BVC logo designed just for the occasion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Psy's Gangnam Style breaking into the billion views club, becoming its founding member.

Six BTS Videos in Billion Views Club

The popular K-POP Band and two-time Grammy nominees BTS are among the list of artists who will be honoured with the unique custom logo. The band has six videos that have crossed billion views on YouTube including 'Dynamite, 'MIC Drop', 'Fake Love', 'IDOL' and 'Boy With Luv'.

In fact, Dynamite had become the fastest music video of BTS to reach 1.4 billion views on YouTube in February 2022. BLACKPINK also has six videos that crossed one billion views on YouTube including 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST', 'How You Like That', 'Kill This Love', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', 'BOOMBAYAH' and performance video for 'How You Like That'.

Grammy-winning singer Adele's 'Hello' currently holds the record of being the fastest music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube by achieving the feat in 88 days. Despacito, the 2017 song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, is the most viewed music video of all time with 7.9 billion views.

YouTube Billion Views Club Members

Dua Lipa ('New Rules')

Billie Eilish ('Bad Guy')

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth ('See You Again')

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars ('Uptown Funk')

Katy Perry ('Roar')

Guns N' Roses (S'weet Child O' Mine', 'November Rain')

Shakira ('Waka Waka')

Rick Astley ('Never Gonna Give You Up')

Ed Sheeran ('Shape of You')