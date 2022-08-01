What is Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill passed by Parliament?

Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022: The Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022 was passed by the Parliament after it was approved in the Rajya Sabha on August 1, 2022. The Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill 2022 seeks to ban financing any prohibited activity related to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill seeks amendment to the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, which prohibits unlawful activities including manufacturing, transport, or transfer of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

The Weapons of mass destruction bill will empower the central government to freeze, seize or attach economic resources of persons involved in such activities. The bill was tabled by Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.

EAM Jaishankar said all members who spoke on the Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill recognised that terrorism is a serious threat and so are weapons of mass destruction. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 5, 2022.

READ: What are Weapons of Mass Destruction?

What are Weapons of Mass Destruction?

The weapons of mass destruction include nuclear, biological or chemical weapons that have the capability of causing widespread devastation and loss of life.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022: 5 Features

The Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill amends the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005. The bills bars people from financing any prohibited activity related to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. It will prevent persons from financing any activities related to the weapons of mass destruction. The central government will have the power to freeze, seize or attach their funds, financial assets, or economic resources, which are owned, or controlled directly or indirectly to prevent people from financing such activities. The bill may also prohibit people from making finances or related services that will benefit any person in relation to any activity which is prohibited.

What are 3 weapons of mass destruction?

The three weapons of mass destruction include-

Nuclear Weapons

Biological Weapons

Chemical Weapons

Who has the most weapons of mass destruction?

The Soviet Union had produced the first and only nuclear power for four years, from 1945 until 1949. Russia has the most weapons of mass destruction in the world, followed by the United States, which has the second-largest number of nuclear weapons in the world.