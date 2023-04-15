Are you a Whatsapp User? Check 3 New Exciting Features Launched by Whatsapp, an International Meta Platform

New Cryptographic Security Features

A Common Platform for Universal Messaging, Whatsapp has laid out specific features to enhance its security and privacy to benefit its users. Some latest need-of-the-hour features are added by the company so that consumers will have more power and control over their conversations.

There are three significant changes that the company brought up concerning the growing privacy issues. These features will strengthen app safety levels. The objective of Whatsapp is to make messages highly secure similar to face-to-face discussions. It will ensure that the latest updates are launched progressively as some are already taking place in the background.

📲 To deep dive these security updates follow the link to our blog here: https://t.co/JiR49nKbpX — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 13, 2023

Account Protect

Whatsapp, an instant messaging platform, disclosed a new initiative called Account Protect. This feature will enable an extra layer of protection for users during the transfer of their Whatsapp account to another device.

According to this, the users will have to confirm their identity on the old device which is to ensure that they wish to move their account to a new device. Moreover, this will help to prevent unauthorized attempts by giving security to accounts.

Device Verification

Another update that WhatsApp has recently introduced is called Device Verification. Under this feature, the goal is to safeguard users from mobile device malware or any malicious software that can allegedly harm their phones without users’ permission. This could also exploit their WhatsApp and can send uninvited messages.

Without the need for anything by the user, the platform has also added checks for the authentication of users’ accounts. This action has been taken to protect their genuine accounts in case their device gets hacked or faces any issues.

Automatic Safety

The list of new features involves more surprises and not just the above-mentioned two updates. The company announced an ‘Automatic Security Codes’ feature which will check and carefully verify all connections of the users in a secure way.

This newly launched feature is based on a process called "Key Transparency." With the help of ‘encryption keys’, the mapping record is maintained between a user’s account and their public identity key. This technically advanced feature of the public key can decode the messages through which the users have been talking to the recipient.

Earlier, only the app's most secure and aware users could use the security code verification feature to make sure that they were communicating with the right recipient. However, the new feature enables you to secure messaging at the same time making it more accessible to everyone and verifying the soundness or strength of the connection without requiring any further action from users.

Extra Safety

WhatsApp has enclosed two-step verification as well as end-to-end encrypted backups as security options and every user will be able to activate it themselves. It has been requested that everyone must share these features with their friends or family to help people stay connected and safe.

Auditable Key Directory (AKD)

An open-source library has been published by Whatsapp which is named Auditable Key Directory (AKD). This allows anyone to verify audit proofs of the directory’s accuracy. In addition to this, end-to-end encryption is the basis of any safe messaging.

It implies that the user and the person to whom he or she is talking only know the messages conveyed and nobody else does which means not even Whatsapp has the right to access. Whatsapp often faces many key changes in registration or re-registration every single minute. Hence, AKD and other characteristics have been implemented as a part of the project.

