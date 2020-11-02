WHO Chief goes into self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive person

The Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on November 1, 2020, that he will be self-isolating himself after coming into a contact with COVID-19 infected person.

While sharing the information through Twitter, he stated he has been identified as a contact of someone who has been tested positive for Coronavirus. He added that he is well and not showing symptoms but will self-isolate himself over the coming days as per the protocols of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

In another tweet, he stressed that it is essential to comply with the guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic to decrease the transmission of the virus and take the burden off the healthcare system.

My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

WHO Chief further informed that he and his colleagues will continue to engage with the partners in solidarity in order to save the lives and protect the vulnerable.