Who is Bhagwani Devi, 94-year-old who won gold at World Masters Athletics Championships 2022? 

World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 Bhagwani Devi: The 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar won a gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Tampere, Finland on July 10, 2022.

Bhagwani Devi created history by winning a gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championship 2022 in 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She won a bronze medal in shot put as well.

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar won a gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland, yesterday pic.twitter.com/JRPZrBDSAK — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

The 94-year-old had qualified to represent India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 in Finland after she won three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics Championships, which was held earlier in Chennai.

Bhagwani Devi had won three gold medals earlier as well in 100m race, shot put and javelin throw at the Delhi State Athletics Championship.

The Department of Sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports took to Twitter to congratulate the nonagenarian for her accomplishment.

India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar!



She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds.🥇She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put.



Truly commendable effort!👏 pic.twitter.com/Qa1tI4a8zS — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 11, 2022

World Masters Athletics Championships 2022

The World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 is the 24th in a series of World Masters Athletics Outdoor Championships. The championships were held between June 29 and July 10, 2022 in Tampere, Finland.

The edition was originally scheduled to be held between July 20 and August 1, 2020 in Toronto, Canada but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 is organised by World Masters Athletics (WMA) in coordination with a Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The WMA is the global governing body of the sport of athletics for athletes aged 35 years or above.

The World Masters Athletics Championships include a full range of track and field events.

READ ALSO: Novak Djokovic wins 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam, one ahead of Roger Federer