Charanjit Singh Channi to be new Punjab Chief Minister- Know all about him!

New Punjab Chief Minister: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will be the new Punjab Chief Minister, tweeted senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on September 19, 2021. This puts to rest all speculations surrounding the Punjab CM post.

Rawat tweeted saying, "it gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh.#CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.@INCIndia @RahulGandhi @INCPunjab pic.twitter.com/iboTOvavPd — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 19, 2021

The announcement comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the post, saying that he felt humiliated after the way the talks with Congress high command transpired.

Charanjit Singh Channi's name comes as a surprise to many, as Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was touted to be the frontrunner for the Punjab CM post. However, the MLA had sought time for a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Speaking after the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as new Punjab Chief Minister, ukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "It's high command's decision..., I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother...I am not at all disappointed."

It's high command's decision..., I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother...I am not at all disappointed...: Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, after announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as new Punjab Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/jHbAHapQEH — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

•Charanjit Singh Channi will be the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab. His name was announced for the post on September 19, 2021, India after the resignation of Capt. Amrinder Singh.

•Charanjit Singh Channi is a three-time Congress MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency.

•He had served as the leader of opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 2015 to 2016.

•He was appointed as a cabinet minister in March 2017 in Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh's cabinet at the age of 47 years.

•He was given the post of Minister of "Technical Education & Industrial Training" in the state cabinet.