Who is Droupadi Murmu? BJP-led NDA announces tribal leader as Presidential Candidate 2022

NDA Presidential Candidate 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance announced on June 21, 2022, the name of the former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA Presidential Candidate 2022 for the upcoming President Elections.

Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first President of India to belong to a tribal background. The BJP Parliamentary Party, which had met on June 21, discussed the name of Draupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor and the tribal leader.

BJP Chief JP Nadda while announcing the name of the NDA Presidential Candidate 2022 said that the party has announced Droupadi Murmu as NDA’s candidate for the upcoming elections. 20 names were discussed for the presidential nominee.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted about the BJP Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu and said that she had devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden and marginalized. Prime Minister added that he is confident that she will be a great President of our nation.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

Who is Droupadi Murmu? NDA Presidential Candidate

1. If elected, Droupadi Murmu will become the first tribal President and the second female President of India.

2. Droupadi Murmu hails from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. She started out as a teacher before entering politics.

3. Droupadi Murmu has been an MLA twice, on a BJP ticket, from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj (2000 and 2009).

4. She was first considered a contender for President five years ago when President Pranab Mukherjee was set to leave Rashtrapati Bhavan.

5. Droupadi Murmu has diverse administrative experience having handled the ministries such as transport, fisheries, commerce, and animal husbandry in the Odisha Government.

6. She rose to rank in 2013 as the National Executive Member of the Party’s scheduled tribe morcha in Odisha.

7. Murmu is an arts graduate from Rama Devi Women’s College- Bhubaneshwar. She has spent almost two decades in politics and social service.

Droupadi Murmu: First woman tribal President?

If elected in the President Elections 2022, Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India. She will be the second woman President of the country.

President Election 2022 Date

The elections to choose the next President of India will be held on July 18 and the counting of the votes will be on July 21. As per the Election Commission of India, the new President of India will take oath on July 25, 2022.

How President of India is elected?

The President of India is elected by the members of the electoral college, comprising of the elected members of both the Houses of Parliament and legislative assemblies of all the States as well as the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Presidential Candidate 2022: Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha being the opposition’s choice for the nominee of President of India, the stage has been set for the Presidential election 2022. While backing the opposition’s choice, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that we have given a candidate who can truly serve as the custodian of the Constitution and stop the current government from doing further damage to the Indian democracy and India’s social fabric. The Presidential election 2022 is scheduled to take place on July 18.