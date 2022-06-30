Why Maharashtra Government has renamed Aurangabad and Osmanabad Districts?

Maharashtra News: Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Political crisis which led to the resignation of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra Cabinet on June 29, 2022, approved a name change for the two districts including Aurangabad and Osmanabad. The Western District Aurangabad’s name has now been changed to Sambhaji Nagar while Osmanabad has been renamed to Dharashiv. The Navi Mumbai’s airport’s name will also be changed to DB Patil International Airport. The decision of the name change Maharashtra districts was taken at a time when Uddhav Thackeray’s government was still in power in the state. The renaming was announced as the government was trying to merge its roots and stand a strong ground in to carry forward the Government in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra name change news: What are the new names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts?

The outgoing Maharashtra government renamed Osmanabad Dharashiv and Aurangabad’s name has been changed to Sambhaji Nagar.

Maharashtra Name Change News: Why the cities have been renamed?

The renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts in Maharashtra was an effort by the Shiv Sena to burnish its Hindutva credentials ahead of the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government.

The BJP party in Opposition has repeatedly mocked the Sena for not sticking to its promise to rename Aurangabad in particular, under the pressure from its secular allies NCP and Congress.

Aurangabad Name Change News: Why Aurangabad district particularly?

Aurangabad was founded in 1610 by Malik Ambar, the Siddi General of the Nizamshahi dynasty of Ahmadnagar. Aurangabad was named Khirki or Khadki at the time, and its name was later changed to Fatehpur by Malik Ambar’s son Fateh Khan after Malik Ambar’s death in 1626.

The Mughal emperor Aurangzeb invaded the Deccan in 1653 and set up his capital in the city, which he renamed Aurangabad. The city borne the association of its name with Aurangzeb ever since.

Maharashtra name change news: What is Sena’s connection with Aurangabad?

In the late 1980s, Aurangabad was the first major city outside the Mumbai-Thane belt that the Shiv Sena had set its eyes on. Following the communal rights that took place in Aurangabad and led to the killing of over 25 people, the Shiv Sena won elections to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray announced the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar on May 8, 1988. The Aurangabad Corporation passed the resolution in 1995 to do so, and the then Sena-led government in the state-issued the notification seeking suggestions and objections from the people.

Maharashtra name change news: What happened after?

The notification of changing the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar was challenged in the High Court by then AMC corporator Mushtaq Ahmed, who belonged to Congress. While the plea was dismissed by the Court stating that no decision has been taken and the renaming remained a contentious issue that resurfaced periodically.

Shiv Sena used Sambhaji Nagar instead of Aurangabad in its political rhetoric and in the party newspaper, however the actual changing of the city’s name could never be done.