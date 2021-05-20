Why was Israel created as a Jewish state in 1948: All you need to know

David Ben-Gurion, the then-head of the Jewish Agency, on May 14, 1948, proclaimed the establishment of Israel. A war broke out immediately between Jews and Arabs following the proclamation that day.

Amid an air assault by Egypt and a blackout in Tel Aviv, Jews celebrated the rebirth of their nation, especially after the news of the recognition of the state of Israel by the United States flew in.

The Jewish claim to the land of Israel in Palestine: Explained

Contrary to a common misconception that Jews returned to Palestine demanding their country back, the reality states otherwise. Jewish people have based their claim to the land of Israel for more than 4,000 years, dating back pre-historic period.

The Jewish people claim that God had promised the land of Israel to the patriarch Abraham. They also claim that the land that the Jewish people had developed was captured during wars and invasions.

History of Israel: Background

Zionism movement

•Israel is the world’s first Jewish state in two millennia. Modern-day Israel dates back to its origin in the Zionism movement when the journalist Theodor Herzl started advocating a Jewish state as the solution for anti-Semitism.

•Herzl’s attempts did not fair support from the First Zionist Congress however, later after his death in 1904, the Zionist organization under the lead of Chaim Weizmann was able to increase the population of Jews in Palestine (named given by the Romans). But these efforts could not be expanded as the Ottoman Turks ruled Palestine.

Jewish Homeland: Conflict

•Later during World War I in 1917, the Zionists convinced the British to issue the Balfour Declaration that would facilitate Britain to establish a ‘Jewish Homeland’ in Palestine. After succeeding in getting the endorsement of declaration from the League of Nations, the British got the mandate of Palestine.

•The local Arabs however, resented a Jewish state. With the fall of the Ottomans, Arabs saw this as an opportunity to revive the old Arab empire. The British government failed to bring the Zionists and Arabs on the same page and thus began the Arab Revolt of 1936-39.

•In 1920, the Haganah came into being as a branch of the Jewish Agency, the organization that played a huge role in bringing Jews to Israel.

•The 1930s witnessed the Great Depression and the Jews fleeing Nazi-dominated Europe during World War II. The British government, therefore, proposed the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, which was rejected by the Arabs. Hence, the British in 1939 restricted the movement of Jewish to gain the support of Arab against Italy and Germany.

•In Britain, the then Prime Minister Clement Attlee in lieu of the growing violence between Jews and Arabs in Palestine decided to terminate the British Mandate over Palestine. But with the termination came the pressure by the Zionists and significantly from then-President Harry Truman in the US.

•Truman asked Attlee to allow the remnant of Jews in Germany to come to Palestine while the Arabs opposed the immigration. Amidst the growing tension, the British turned towards the newly formed United Nations (UN).

Establishment of Israel

•The UN on November 29, 1947, voted to partition Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, which was again opposed by the Arabs. However, the declaration of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948, fulfilled the Zionist’s dream of a Jewish homeland.

•However, the armies from the states of Arabs: Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Egypt invaded the state of Israel immediately within a few days after the declaration. But Israel was successful at defeating Arabs. Post the exodus of Arabs, Israel became the largest home to the Jewish community.

•Fast forward to 2021, the Israel-Palestinians have failed to reach a peaceful resolution. The Israel-Palestine conflict continues along the Gaza strip with protests escalating to airstrikes demolishing buildings, schools, hospitals, and commercial units.